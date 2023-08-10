Smash It Up: 2023-08-10

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Prisoners – Pop Star Party
  3. Powder Monkeys – Another Nite In Hell
  4. Hitmen – Rock’n’Roll Soldiers
  5. The Prime Mover – When You Made Love To Me
  6. White Lightning – Under Screaming Double Eagle
  7. Iggy Pop – Bulldozer
  8. Blowers – Slice’n’Dice
  9. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Wasted On You
  10. Ratcatcher – Seedy Morrow
  11. Church Moms – Jujutsu
  12. Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
  13. Raven Black Night – Morbid Gladiator
  14. Pigasus – Flight Of The Swine
  15. Cull The Band – Burn In Hell
  16. The Creamers – Not Now No Way
  17. Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  18. The Passengers Raxola – All Through The Night
  19. Lime Spiders – 25th Hour
  20. Labrats – Punk Rock Rules OK
  21. Leather Messiah – Shylock
  22. Gee Tee – Motorway
  23. The Nosebleeds – Aint Been To Music School
  24. The Chats – Pub Feed
  25. The Virators – London Girls
  26. Satanic Togas – No Mind
  27. The Smalls – Dan Diddle A Na
  28. The A-Heads – Dying Man
  29. The Velvet Underground – I Heard Her Call My Name
  30. Girlschool – Take It All Away
  31. Ricochet Pete – Backseat Romeo
  32. Slingshot Dragster – Bite The Bullet
  33. Startakit – So Tough
