Smash It Up: 2023-08-03

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. The Courettes – The Teens Are Square
  3. Hells Hoist – On The Radio
  4. Asteroid B-612` – Edge A Little Closer
  5. biscuit – R n R Exile
  6. Flat Stanley – Tight
  7. The Cramps – Sunglasses After Dark (Live Maxs Kansas City 1977)
  8. Vice Squad (For Barry) – Mainstream Media
  9. Drunk Bois (For Barry) – Stay Punk
  10. The Fluid – Closet Case
  11. The Fluid – Black Glove
  12. Kamikaze (For Dick) – Noodle Girl
  13. Meatbeaters – Because Of You
  14. Fast Cars (Request Andrew K) – Kids Just Wanna Dance
  15. H2So4 (Request Andrew K) – TV Killer
  16. Blowers (Metro 11/8 +Cumby 12/8) – Sick Of You
  17. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls (Metro 11/8) – Take What You Want
  18. Ratcatcher (Cumby 12/8) – Flipping Herrings
  19. Church Moms (Cumby 12/8) – Fight Me
  20. The Chesterfield Kings – Stop
  21. The Sonics – Shot Down
  22. Screaming Diztbusters – This Ain’t The Summer Of Love
  23. Pussy Riot – Oh Bondage Up Yours!
  24. Top Buzzer – I Live Off You
  25. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Rock N Roll Babe
  26. The Muscats – Muscat Radio
  27. The Saucermen – Gangsters (The Specials)
  28. The Rezillos – I Can’t Stand My Baby
  29. The Preytells – Step Up
  30. The Preytells – We’re Pretty Quick (The Chob)
  31. Agnostic Front (Request Steve) – Liberty & Justice
  32. MDC (Request Steve) – I Remember (For Mohican Don)
  33. Butcher Birds – Millions
  34. Gazoonga Attack – Cinderella
  35. Cull The Band – Three Time Loser
  36. Iggy Pop & Debbie Harry (Request Phil) – Ballad Of Cookie McBride
  37. The Art Attacks – I Am A Dalek
