Smash It Up: 2023-07-13

Written by on July 13, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Radio Birdman – Hit Them Again
  3. Radio Birdman – Do The Pop
  4. Grog – Morning After Feeling
  5. The Splash 4 – Know It All Doll
  6. The Lazy Cowgirls – Losin Your Mind
  7. Juliette Seizure And The Tremmor Dolls – Be My Fred Cole
  8. The Frantics – My Dad’s A Fucking Alcoholic
  9. The High Beamers – Blank Room
  10. The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron/I Wanna Be Sedated
  11. Suzy & Los Quattro – Rock Boys
  12. Cosmic Psychos – Dead In A Ditch
  13. Toxic Shock – Mystery Boy
  14. King Snake Roost – I Am Hog
  15. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  16. The 745 – Deserved
  17. The Maggie Pills – City Rats
  18. Penny Ikinger – Siberia
  19. Glioris – Sock Puppet
  20. Itchy & The Nits – Beat It Bozo
  21. The Chats – Ticket Inspector
  22. Electric Badger – Waiting Game
  23. No Basis – Birdman
  24. Madam Supertrash – Random Heart Attacks
  25. Les Shaking Dolls – Teenagers Go Nuts
  26. Cull The Band – Available For One Night Only
  27. Cull The Band – Three Time Loser
  28. Chaotic Dischord – Fuck The World
  29. Red Aunts – Teach Me To Kill
  30. Star Ten Hash – Immortal
  31. White Lightning – Under Screaming Double Eagle
  32. Worlocks – I Love You
  33. The Gentlemen – It’s A Cryin Shame
  34. Fear And Loathing – Big Black Swan Thing
  35. The Philisteins – You Must Be A Witch
  36. The Small Faces – Patterns
