Smash It Up: 2023-07-06

- The Damned – Smash it Up Pt2
- roadkill 66 – Diver
- Crazies – Self Destruct
- Trex – Calling All Destroyers
- God – Half Ass
- The Delmonas – Peter Gun Locomotion
- The Sugar Stems – We Only Come Out At Night
- Chaotic Dischord – Shadow
- Chaotic Dischord – Aussie Song
- Perdition – Crisis
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
- The Corruptors – Scenewhore
- Hoot McKloot – Night Scape
- Hate Force Five – Rule The Night
- Mudhoney – Souvenier Of My Trip
- The Things – Skate All Day
- Happy Porpack – Surroundings
- Apteria – Nullified
- Crush Inc – Green Earth
- Motorhead – Stay Clean
- Husker Du – Too Much Spice
- Saucermen – Caveman In A Spaceship
- Cull The Band – God Forgives I Dont
- Haystacks Calhoon – Unemployed
- Church Moms – Koolaid
- Slub – Comic Stellar
- The Missile Studs – Nasty Doll
- Crisis Alert – No Direction
- The Last Kinection featuring Radical Son – I Can
- Marc Of Cain – Dead Mans Mail
- The Plague – Axeman
- Billion Dollar Bums – Schools Out
- The A Heads – Dying Man
Reader's opinions