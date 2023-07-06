Smash It Up: 2023-07-06

  1. The Damned – Smash it Up Pt2
  2. roadkill 66 – Diver
  3. Crazies – Self Destruct
  4. Trex – Calling All Destroyers
  5. God – Half Ass
  6. The Delmonas – Peter Gun Locomotion
  7. The Sugar Stems – We Only Come Out At Night
  8. Chaotic Dischord – Shadow
  9. Chaotic Dischord – Aussie Song
  10. Perdition – Crisis
  11. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
  12. The Corruptors – Scenewhore
  13. Hoot McKloot – Night Scape
  14. Hate Force Five – Rule The Night
  15. Mudhoney – Souvenier Of My Trip
  16. The Things – Skate All Day
  17. Happy Porpack – Surroundings
  18. Apteria – Nullified
  19. Crush Inc – Green Earth
  20. Motorhead – Stay Clean
  21. Husker Du – Too Much Spice
  22. Saucermen – Caveman In A Spaceship
  23. Cull The Band – God Forgives I Dont
  24. Haystacks Calhoon – Unemployed
  25. Church Moms – Koolaid
  26. Slub – Comic Stellar
  27. The Missile Studs – Nasty Doll
  28. Crisis Alert – No Direction
  29. The Last Kinection featuring Radical Son – I Can
  30. Marc Of Cain – Dead Mans Mail
  31. The Plague – Axeman
  32. Billion Dollar Bums – Schools Out
  33. The A Heads – Dying Man
