Smash It Up: 2023-06-29

Written by on June 29, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
  2. Freeloaders – Fussy Garbos
  3. The Hardons – Chopping Block
  4. The Courettes – The Teens Are Square
  5. The Jelly Bean Bandits – Salesman
  6. Von Zippers – Mega Volt
  7. The Drop Outs – One Ugly Child
  8. Toothbrush Family – Truck
  9. AFCAD – On The Radio
  10. Roadside Slasher – Shylock
  11. The Assassins – Kill The Prime Minishter
  12. Acid Drops – Out Of Sight Out Of Mind
  13. Exploding White Mice – Without Warning
  14. Screaming Jennies – Private Paranoia
  15. Wireheads – Persistent Resistence
  16. The Spikes – This Is Australia
  17. Voiid – Feminine When
  18. West Thebarton – Nothing To Do
  19. Fangz – Lets Talk
  20. Molly Rocket – Methany
  21. Cull The Band – Three Time Loser
  22. Funhouse – Conspicious Consumption
  23. The Pensioners – No Dough In Adelaide
  24. Squid Jag – I Dont Care
  25. Colonised – The More I See
  26. Die Dancing Bears – Drug Dance
  27. Nervengine – Stealing From The Gods
  28. Butthole Surfers – Human Cannonball
  29. The Bevis Frond – Lights Are Changing
  30. The Low Sprits – Outta Sight
  31. The Hangmen – Only Get What You Give
  32. The Stupes – Share It
  33. Misfits – Lost In Space
  34. New Christs – Sun God
