Smash It Up: 2023-06-22

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Naked Eye – She Can Do No Wrong
  3. Amy Rigby – Dancing With Joey Ramone
  4. Dawn Chorus And The Bluetits – Teenage Kicks
  5. Hollywood Brats – Another School Day
  6. 999 – Adicted
  7. Hard Ons – Appartment For Two
  8. Backseat Romeos – Misery Hates Company
  9. Nyago – SOS
  10. Dummy Toys – City Of The Dead
  11. Kamikaze – Voodoo
  12. The Hormones – Fun Fun Fun
  13. Cee Bee Beaumont – Lead Pedal
  14. The Chob – We’re Pretty Quick
  15. Civic – Fly Song
  16. The Munch – Insect
  17. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  18. The Vains – Pickleback
  19. Big Room – Marshall Road
  20. Squid Jag – Naked
  21. Pigsteerer – Fat Of The Land
  22. Blood Sucking Freads – Suck More Piss
  23. Poppin’ Mommas – Hot Waves Cool Babes
  24. Hate Force Five – The Bunyip
  25. Get Some – We’ll Take If From Here
  26. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  27. Deadland – Rage
  28. Cerveza Y Putas – Bueno
  29. Raw Power – She Creatures Of The Hollywood Hills
  30. The Atomics – Chainsaw Baby
  31. The Mushniks – Shark Attack (Live)
  32. The Sunday Reeds – Drop Dead Cool
  33. Dandelion WIne – Can Opener
  34. Meat Tray – Magic Hoover
  35. The Philisteins – Could Be Me
  36. Jess And The Extenders – Pelea Lucha
