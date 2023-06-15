Smash It Up: 2023-06-15

- The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
- Bored – Rotten To The Core
- The Chosen Few – Terminal Rock (Live)
- The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron/I Wanna Be Sedated
- The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
- Texas Terri Bomb – Never Shut Up
- The Nerves – Paper Dolls
- The Rezillos – Life’s A Bitch
- Hollywood Brats – Sick On You
- The New York Dolls – Babylon
- TRex – 20th Century Boy
- The Scientists – Makin’ A Scene
- The Offensive – Hanoi City
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Starfire 500
- The Dagoes – Vatican Stomp
- Grong Grong – Hungry Jack McDonald
- Belle Of Chaos – Hormone Attack
- Grudge – No Vision
- The Driven – Evil Cactus Man
- The 31st – Time Moves Fast
- Just Urbain – Everybody Loves You
- CTMF – Full Time Plagarist
- Hagol – Hate
- Rat Catcher – Flipping Herrings
- Husker Du – New Day RIsing
- NFI – Nothing For You
- The Groundhogs – Cherry Red
- Pigasus – Three
- Toxic Shock – Pain (Demo)
- Lizard Train – Such A Nice Girl
- Blood Sucking Freaks – Has Been
- Hydromedusda – I’ll Make It Home
