Smash It Up: 2023-06-15

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
  2. Bored – Rotten To The Core
  3. The Chosen Few – Terminal Rock (Live)
  4. The Dollyrots – Da Doo Ron Ron/I Wanna Be Sedated
  5. The Delmonas – Peter Gunn Locomotion
  6. Texas Terri Bomb – Never Shut Up
  7. The Nerves – Paper Dolls
  8. The Rezillos – Life’s A Bitch
  9. Hollywood Brats – Sick On You
  10. The New York Dolls – Babylon
  11. TRex – 20th Century Boy
  12. The Scientists – Makin’ A Scene
  13. The Offensive – Hanoi City
  14. Amyl And The Sniffers – Starfire 500
  15. The Dagoes – Vatican Stomp
  16. Grong Grong – Hungry Jack McDonald
  17. Belle Of Chaos – Hormone Attack
  18. Grudge – No Vision
  19. The Driven – Evil Cactus Man
  20. The 31st – Time Moves Fast
  21. Just Urbain – Everybody Loves You
  22. CTMF – Full Time Plagarist
  23. Hagol – Hate
  24. Rat Catcher – Flipping Herrings
  25. Husker Du – New Day RIsing
  26. NFI – Nothing For You
  27. The Groundhogs – Cherry Red
  28. Pigasus – Three
  29. Toxic Shock – Pain (Demo)
  30. Lizard Train – Such A Nice Girl
  31. Blood Sucking Freaks – Has Been
  32. Hydromedusda – I’ll Make It Home
