Smash It Up: 2023-06-08

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Angie Pepper – Only One Way Out
- Pigs Nipples – Dirty Lying Dog
- The Psychotic Turnbuckles – Creeps
- The Purple Avengers – Another World
- The Bellrays – Hole In The World
- Jaguar God – Im Your Demon Hearted Lover
- Johnny Dole And The Scabs – Living Like An Animal
- The Damned – Ballroom Blitz
- Ramones – Baby I Love You
- The Headcotes – Full Time Plagiarist
- Lucy The Band – Queen Of Nothing
- The Munch – Insect
- The Stripp – Aint No Time To Rock And Roll
- Blowers – Roid Rage
- Spiders – Dont Blow Your Mind
- The Sid Presley Experience – Hup Two Three Four
- The Fadeaways – Come Back Louie
- Gacy’s Place – NWO
- Chameleon’s Day – Masters Of Democracy
- Perdition – New Anarchy
- James Baker Experience – Born To Be Punched
- Fear And Loathing – Reality Winner
- Johnny Kannis – Kill City
- Asteroid B612 – Danny’s Sister
- The Fuzztones – Cindarella
- The Gruesomes – I Need You
- The Stomachmouths – Dont Put Me Down
- Hoot McKloot – Here To Stay
- The Spikes – Goodbye Valantine
- Altermoderns – Out In The Street
- Gazoonga Attack – Hacienda Motor Inn
- Standard Union – Born For Hanging
Reader's opinions