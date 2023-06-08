Smash It Up: 2023-06-08

Written by on June 8, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Angie Pepper – Only One Way Out
  3. Pigs Nipples – Dirty Lying Dog
  4. The Psychotic Turnbuckles – Creeps
  5. The Purple Avengers – Another World
  6. The Bellrays – Hole In The World
  7. Jaguar God – Im Your Demon Hearted Lover
  8. Johnny Dole And The Scabs – Living Like An Animal
  9. The Damned – Ballroom Blitz
  10. Ramones – Baby I Love You
  11. The Headcotes – Full Time Plagiarist
  12. Lucy The Band – Queen Of Nothing
  13. The Munch – Insect
  14. The Stripp – Aint No Time To Rock And Roll
  15. Blowers – Roid Rage
  16. Spiders – Dont Blow Your Mind
  17. The Sid Presley Experience – Hup Two Three Four
  18. The Fadeaways – Come Back Louie
  19. Gacy’s Place – NWO
  20. Chameleon’s Day – Masters Of Democracy
  21. Perdition – New Anarchy
  22. James Baker Experience – Born To Be Punched
  23. Fear And Loathing – Reality Winner
  24. Johnny Kannis – Kill City
  25. Asteroid B612 – Danny’s Sister
  26. The Fuzztones – Cindarella
  27. The Gruesomes – I Need You
  28. The Stomachmouths – Dont Put Me Down
  29. Hoot McKloot – Here To Stay
  30. The Spikes – Goodbye Valantine
  31. Altermoderns – Out In The Street
  32. Gazoonga Attack – Hacienda Motor Inn
  33. Standard Union – Born For Hanging
