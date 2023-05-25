Smash It Up: 2023-05-25

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Perdition – Right To Fight
- Razar – Stamp Out Disco
- The Accountants – Elizabeth City Riots
- Nunchukka Superfly – Door
- Queen Annes Revenge – Piracy
- The Vague – Hazel Damsel
- Morgen – Purple
- Jelly Bean Bandits – Generation
- The Far Outs – Last Night
- Teenage Jones – Superglue
- Civic – Chase The Dragon
- Bad//Dreems – Shame
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Lumpsucker – Leather Jacket
- The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
- Red Rascal – Other Girlfriend
- Meat – Doctor Dentalled
- Guns Of Krishna – SBend
- Fear And Loathing – Born In The Swamp
- The Damned – Love Song
- Bloodloss – Nutbush
- Stu Spasm – Kill Somebody Today
- Spastic Tampons – Ram It
- Hagol – Hate
- Coloured Balls – Devil’s Desciple
- The Creation – Making Time
- Chocolate Watchband – No Way Out
- The Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
- Moraygun – Mr Moraygun
- Mode – Bad Thing
- Union Carbide Productions – Cartoon Animal
- Philisteins – Bermuda
Reader's opinions