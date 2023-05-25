Smash It Up: 2023-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Perdition – Right To Fight
  3. Razar – Stamp Out Disco
  4. The Accountants – Elizabeth City Riots
  5. Nunchukka Superfly – Door
  6. Queen Annes Revenge – Piracy
  7. The Vague – Hazel Damsel
  8. Morgen – Purple
  9. Jelly Bean Bandits – Generation
  10. The Far Outs – Last Night
  11. Teenage Jones – Superglue
  12. Civic – Chase The Dragon
  13. Bad//Dreems – Shame
  14. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  15. Lumpsucker – Leather Jacket
  16. The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
  17. Red Rascal – Other Girlfriend
  18. Meat – Doctor Dentalled
  19. Guns Of Krishna – SBend
  20. Fear And Loathing – Born In The Swamp
  21. The Damned – Love Song
  22. Bloodloss – Nutbush
  23. Stu Spasm – Kill Somebody Today
  24. Spastic Tampons – Ram It
  25. Hagol – Hate
  26. Coloured Balls – Devil’s Desciple
  27. The Creation – Making Time
  28. Chocolate Watchband – No Way Out
  29. The Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
  30. Moraygun – Mr Moraygun
  31. Mode – Bad Thing
  32. Union Carbide Productions – Cartoon Animal
  33. Philisteins – Bermuda
