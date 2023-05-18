Smash It Up: 2023-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Seminal Rats – Change
  3. Juliette Siezure And The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
  4. Juliet Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Be My Fred Cole
  5. Hells Hoist – Your Shout
  6. Monarchs – 2001
  7. Pretty Things – Balloon Burning
  8. The Hives – Bogus Operandi
  9. The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
  10. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  11. Alright Psycho – Short Skirts
  12. Sex Pistols – Johnny B Good/Roadrunner
  13. Frenzal Rhomb – Where The Drug Dealers Take Their Kids
  14. The Meanies – Jekyll And Hide
  15. The Loons – Cry Cry Cry
  16. Chainsaw Preachers – Crimson Sky
  17. Rat Bait – No Opinion/No Spine
  18. Half – Hothead
  19. Bushpig – Bushpig
  20. Died Pretty – Ambergris
  21. Os Mutantes – Bat Macumba
  22. Barracudas – We’re Living In Violent Times
  23. The Insane – We Dont Wanna Fight Their War
  24. Jesus Lizard – Glamourus
  25. Hellmenn – Wicked Brew
  26. Hellacopters – Truckloads Of Nothing
  27. Bloodloss – Interspecial
  28. Stone Circus – Fairground
  29. Detroit Cobras – Bye Bye Baby
  30. Wau And Los Arrrghs – Delincuente
  31. Wau And Los Arrrghs – Bli Blu Bla
  32. Saucermen – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
  33. Ben Gel – Snap My Spine
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Freewheelin’: 2023-05-18

Current track

Title

Artist