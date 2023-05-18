Smash It Up: 2023-05-18

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Seminal Rats – Change
- Juliette Siezure And The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
- Juliet Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Be My Fred Cole
- Hells Hoist – Your Shout
- Monarchs – 2001
- Pretty Things – Balloon Burning
- The Hives – Bogus Operandi
- The Maggie Pills – The Freedom Club
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Alright Psycho – Short Skirts
- Sex Pistols – Johnny B Good/Roadrunner
- Frenzal Rhomb – Where The Drug Dealers Take Their Kids
- The Meanies – Jekyll And Hide
- The Loons – Cry Cry Cry
- Chainsaw Preachers – Crimson Sky
- Rat Bait – No Opinion/No Spine
- Half – Hothead
- Bushpig – Bushpig
- Died Pretty – Ambergris
- Os Mutantes – Bat Macumba
- Barracudas – We’re Living In Violent Times
- The Insane – We Dont Wanna Fight Their War
- Jesus Lizard – Glamourus
- Hellmenn – Wicked Brew
- Hellacopters – Truckloads Of Nothing
- Bloodloss – Interspecial
- Stone Circus – Fairground
- Detroit Cobras – Bye Bye Baby
- Wau And Los Arrrghs – Delincuente
- Wau And Los Arrrghs – Bli Blu Bla
- Saucermen – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
- Ben Gel – Snap My Spine
Reader's opinions