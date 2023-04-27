Smash It Up: 2023-04-27

- The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
- Bored – There’s A Lot Of It Going Around
- Gels – Insurrection
- Half – Hotwire 502
- Toxic Shock – Dog Shit
- Red Rascal – Mr Makeever
- Pigusus – From The Stars
- The Packets – Bad People
- Electric Sex Pants – Fight Night
- Chainsaw Preachers – Culture War
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
- The Munch – Puddle
- Cable Ties – Time For You
- The Stripp – Back In Action
- Richie Ramone – Who Stole My WIg
- The Meanies – Old Car To Shangri-La
- Cull The Band – Spitting The Dummy
- Mudhoney – Touch Me I’m Sick
- The Skunks – This Is The New
- MDC – Missile Destroyed Civilization
- The Saucermen – Fangs
- Manic Distortion – Black Jesus
- Leather Messiah – Lousy Human Bastards
- Funhouse – Retaliation
- The Easybeats – Heaven And Hell
- Episode Six – Love Hate Revenge
- The Slits – Earthbeat
- The Molting Vultures – Hang Up
- Taxi Girls – Route 209 Joyride
- Primevils – Connection For Death
- Fear And Loathing – Oi Oi Ormsby
- Glamville – Mission To The Moon
- The Damned – Noise Noise Noise
Reader's opinions