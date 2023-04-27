Smash It Up: 2023-04-27

Written by on April 27, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
  2. Bored – There’s A Lot Of It Going Around
  3. Gels – Insurrection
  4. Half – Hotwire 502
  5. Toxic Shock – Dog Shit
  6. Red Rascal – Mr Makeever
  7. Pigusus – From The Stars
  8. The Packets – Bad People
  9. Electric Sex Pants – Fight Night
  10. Chainsaw Preachers – Culture War
  11. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
  12. The Munch – Puddle
  13. Cable Ties – Time For You
  14. The Stripp – Back In Action
  15. Richie Ramone – Who Stole My WIg
  16. The Meanies – Old Car To Shangri-La
  17. Cull The Band – Spitting The Dummy
  18. Mudhoney – Touch Me I’m Sick
  19. The Skunks – This Is The New
  20. MDC – Missile Destroyed Civilization
  21. The Saucermen – Fangs
  22. Manic Distortion – Black Jesus
  23. Leather Messiah – Lousy Human Bastards
  24. Funhouse – Retaliation
  25. The Easybeats – Heaven And Hell
  26. Episode Six – Love Hate Revenge
  27. The Slits – Earthbeat
  28. The Molting Vultures – Hang Up
  29. Taxi Girls – Route 209 Joyride
  30. Primevils – Connection For Death
  31. Fear And Loathing – Oi Oi Ormsby
  32. Glamville – Mission To The Moon
  33. The Damned – Noise Noise Noise
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2023-04-27

Previous post

Freewheelin’: 2023-04-27

Current track

Title

Artist