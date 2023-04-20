Smash It Up: 2023-04-20

April 20, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
  2. Kamikaze – Broken Doll
  3. Redd Kross – Notes And Chords Mean Nothing To Me
  4. Creeping Flesh – 3 Blind Lies
  5. The Creamers – Road Kill
  6. Mad Turks From Isambul – Seeing Was Believing
  7. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
  8. News – Hate
  9. Meatbeaters – Crackin Skulls
  10. Ben Gel – Snap My Spine
  11. Sniffin Glue – Adelaide Tribute
  12. The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
  13. Cull The Band – BBC
  14. Mudhoney – In And Out Of Grace
  15. The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
  16. The Troggs – Night Of The Long Grass
  17. Mickey Finn – Garden Of My Mind
  18. Acid Rooster – Sulpher
  19. Half – Tufts And Tails
  20. Ramones – Pinhead
  21. Saucermen – Caveman In A Spaceship
  22. Blowers – Youth
  23. Lipstick Killers – Drive The Special Dead
  24. Hard Ons – Apartment For 2
  25. The Scientits – Pissed On Another Planet
  26. King Snake Roost – Buffalo Bob (The Farmers Lad)
  27. Salamander Jim – Fly In Da Ointment
  28. The Trilobites – Amphetamine Dream
  29. Coloured Balls – Devils Desciple
  30. The Weirdos – Inside Hilda’s Ribcage
  31. Red Aunts – Terri Man
  32. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Fed Up Runaway
  33. Where’s The Pope – Alcohol
  34. Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  35. Civic – Blood Rushes
