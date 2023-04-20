Smash It Up: 2023-04-20

- The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
- Kamikaze – Broken Doll
- Redd Kross – Notes And Chords Mean Nothing To Me
- Creeping Flesh – 3 Blind Lies
- The Creamers – Road Kill
- Mad Turks From Isambul – Seeing Was Believing
- Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
- News – Hate
- Meatbeaters – Crackin Skulls
- Ben Gel – Snap My Spine
- Sniffin Glue – Adelaide Tribute
- The 745 – Patty Bought A Pulsar
- Cull The Band – BBC
- Mudhoney – In And Out Of Grace
- The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
- The Troggs – Night Of The Long Grass
- Mickey Finn – Garden Of My Mind
- Acid Rooster – Sulpher
- Half – Tufts And Tails
- Ramones – Pinhead
- Saucermen – Caveman In A Spaceship
- Blowers – Youth
- Lipstick Killers – Drive The Special Dead
- Hard Ons – Apartment For 2
- The Scientits – Pissed On Another Planet
- King Snake Roost – Buffalo Bob (The Farmers Lad)
- Salamander Jim – Fly In Da Ointment
- The Trilobites – Amphetamine Dream
- Coloured Balls – Devils Desciple
- The Weirdos – Inside Hilda’s Ribcage
- Red Aunts – Terri Man
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Fed Up Runaway
- Where’s The Pope – Alcohol
- Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Civic – Blood Rushes
