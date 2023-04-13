Smash It Up: 2023-04-13

Written by on April 13, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
  2. Q65 – Cry In The Night
  3. The Ribcage Wrestlers – Watties Mum
  4. Died Pretty – Mirror Blues
  5. Cron Gen – Reality
  6. The Outcasts – Gangland Warfare
  7. The Runaways – Wild Thing
  8. Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
  9. Blowers – Sick Of You
  10. LOLA – Billionaire
  11. Violet Harlot – Chips
  12. The Linda LIndas – Too Many Things
  13. The Mekons – Where Were You?
  14. Civic – Wars Or Hands Of TIme
  15. Radio Birdman – Buried And Dead
  16. Cop Shop – Failed Assignment
  17. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  18. The Spikes – Lucifer Sam
  19. Stiff Little Fingers – Johnny Was
  20. The Strike – Gangland Warfare
  21. Sunnyboys – Guts Of Iron
  22. Catholic Altered Boys – Terror Australis
  23. Bargearse – Everneed
  24. Muff – Sweet Liberty
  25. Sheek The Shayk And His Royal Camels – Liquor Fit
  26. Schizophoics – Streets Of Heaven And Hell
  27. X-Ray Spex – Iama Poseur
  28. The Hellacopters – Disappointment Blues
  29. The Adverts – Gary Gilmore’s Eyes
  30. Bloodloss – Jimmy Drove A Dream
  31. Primevils – Whipping Tree
  32. Dave And Terry – Lost
