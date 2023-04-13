Smash It Up: 2023-04-13

- The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
- Q65 – Cry In The Night
- The Ribcage Wrestlers – Watties Mum
- Died Pretty – Mirror Blues
- Cron Gen – Reality
- The Outcasts – Gangland Warfare
- The Runaways – Wild Thing
- Halftime Oranges – Salamander On My Verandah
- Blowers – Sick Of You
- LOLA – Billionaire
- Violet Harlot – Chips
- The Linda LIndas – Too Many Things
- The Mekons – Where Were You?
- Civic – Wars Or Hands Of TIme
- Radio Birdman – Buried And Dead
- Cop Shop – Failed Assignment
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- The Spikes – Lucifer Sam
- Stiff Little Fingers – Johnny Was
- The Strike – Gangland Warfare
- Sunnyboys – Guts Of Iron
- Catholic Altered Boys – Terror Australis
- Bargearse – Everneed
- Muff – Sweet Liberty
- Sheek The Shayk And His Royal Camels – Liquor Fit
- Schizophoics – Streets Of Heaven And Hell
- X-Ray Spex – Iama Poseur
- The Hellacopters – Disappointment Blues
- The Adverts – Gary Gilmore’s Eyes
- Bloodloss – Jimmy Drove A Dream
- Primevils – Whipping Tree
- Dave And Terry – Lost
