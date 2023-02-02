Smash It Up: 2023-02-02

- The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
- The Adicts – Easy Way Out
- The Quads – UFO
- The Ruts – West One
- Rockin Hendy – Fallin Apart
- Kryptonics – Cyclops
- The Gargoyles – Runnin Down
- The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
- Bad Brains – Attitude
- Taxed – Blue Dog
- Grudge – Surgery
- Z28 – Doin Fine
- Union Carbide Productions – Cartoon Animal
- The Chats – Pub Feed
- King Daddy – Sister Rosetta
- KT-26 – Fashion Victim
- Social Distortion – Anti Fashion
- Teengenerate – All I Want
- The Facefull – Bite Me
- The Undertones – You’ve Got My Number Why Dont You Use It
- The Mystaken – Watch Out Girls
- Texas Terri Bomb – The Rocker
- Nunchukka Superfly – Tattoo Shop Riff
- Glamville – Insoluble Solution
- UK Subs – I live In A Car
- Space Juniors – Skatin
- The Twits – The Twits Go To The Pub And Fred Takes Control
- Fear And Loathing – Oktoberfest
- Zombina And The Skeletones – End Of The World
- Lumpsucker – Leather Jacket
- Gut Heath – Barbarella
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- The Sons Of Adam – Mr Sun
- The Dogs – John Rock
- Les Grys Grys – Milk Cow Blues
- Television – See No Evil
- She – Like A Snake
- Creeping Flesh – You Thought You Had It All
