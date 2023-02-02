Smash It Up: 2023-02-02

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Vol2
  2. The Adicts – Easy Way Out
  3. The Quads – UFO
  4. The Ruts – West One
  5. Rockin Hendy – Fallin Apart
  6. Kryptonics – Cyclops
  7. The Gargoyles – Runnin Down
  8. The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
  9. Bad Brains – Attitude
  10. Taxed – Blue Dog
  11. Grudge – Surgery
  12. Z28 – Doin Fine
  13. Union Carbide Productions – Cartoon Animal
  14. The Chats – Pub Feed
  15. King Daddy – Sister Rosetta
  16. KT-26 – Fashion Victim
  17. Social Distortion – Anti Fashion
  18. Teengenerate – All I Want
  19. The Facefull – Bite Me
  20. The Undertones – You’ve Got My Number Why Dont You Use It
  21. The Mystaken – Watch Out Girls
  22. Texas Terri Bomb – The Rocker
  23. Nunchukka Superfly – Tattoo Shop Riff
  24. Glamville – Insoluble Solution
  25. UK Subs – I live In A Car
  26. Space Juniors – Skatin
  27. The Twits – The Twits Go To The Pub And Fred Takes Control
  28. Fear And Loathing – Oktoberfest
  29. Zombina And The Skeletones – End Of The World
  30. Lumpsucker – Leather Jacket
  31. Gut Heath – Barbarella
  32. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  33. The Sons Of Adam – Mr Sun
  34. The Dogs – John Rock
  35. Les Grys Grys – Milk Cow Blues
  36. Television – See No Evil
  37. She – Like A Snake
  38. Creeping Flesh – You Thought You Had It All
