Simple Sounds: 2025-06-03

- you am i – good mornin’
- nancy bates – i belong
- nick vulture – the times ain’t changing anytime soon
- robert forster – breakfast on the train
- deborah conway & tex perkins – love hurts
- platonic sex – easy
- wild rocket – dewey decimal system
- folk bitch trio – cathode ray
- divinyls – i’ll make you happy
- gratts – off my feet
- rhys howlett – which fetta is better?
- sparks – running up a tab at the hotel for the fab
- hot chip x sleaford mods – nom nom nom
- the empty threats – the one
- party dozen – coup de gronk
- live slug reaction – lavender town
- tropical fuck storm – goon show
- desert eyes – storm
- the maggie pills – velobell
- courtney barnett – i’m not your mother, i’m not your bitch
- the vains – pussy power
- the chats – 6l gtr
- mannequin death squad – blueberry hill
- rocket science – being followed
- the public servants – on leave
- my cherie – you’ve got the love (live)
- grace vandals – wound we share
- king of spain – ferrol
- men with chips – and counting
- stereolab – electrified teenybop!
- baker boy, briggs and haiku hands – freak out
- cousin tony’s brand new firebird – mercury rising
- the coogees – painted face
