Simple Sounds: 2025-06-03

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. nancy bates – i belong
  3. nick vulture – the times ain’t changing anytime soon
  4. robert forster – breakfast on the train
  5. deborah conway & tex perkins – love hurts
  6. platonic sex – easy
  7. wild rocket – dewey decimal system
  8. folk bitch trio – cathode ray
  9. divinyls – i’ll make you happy
  10. gratts – off my feet
  11. rhys howlett – which fetta is better?
  12. sparks – running up a tab at the hotel for the fab
  13. hot chip x sleaford mods – nom nom nom
  14. the empty threats – the one
  15. party dozen – coup de gronk
  16. live slug reaction – lavender town
  17. tropical fuck storm – goon show
  18. desert eyes – storm
  19. the maggie pills – velobell
  20. courtney barnett – i’m not your mother, i’m not your bitch
  21. the vains – pussy power
  22. the chats – 6l gtr
  23. mannequin death squad – blueberry hill
  24. rocket science – being followed
  25. the public servants – on leave
  26. my cherie – you’ve got the love (live)
  27. grace vandals – wound we share
  28. king of spain – ferrol
  29. men with chips – and counting
  30. stereolab – electrified teenybop!
  31. baker boy, briggs and haiku hands – freak out
  32. cousin tony’s brand new firebird – mercury rising
  33. the coogees – painted face
