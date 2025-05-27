Simple Sounds: 2025-05-27

- you am i – goodmornin’
- clowns of decadence – decadent daze
- clowns of decadence – tales from the riverbank
- leigh stardust – pole sitter
- ella ion – map
- j-milla – boomerang
- miss kaninna – pinnacle bitch
- barkaa – bow down (remix) feat jayteehazard and flywaves
- baker boy, briggs & haiku hands – freak out
- the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
- full flower moon band – highway
- tropical fuck storm – stayin’ alive
- hexdebt – era
- velvet moth – a drop in the ocean
- cat stevens – boy with a moon and star on his head
- colourwheel – unquestionable beauty
- grace vandals – rewind to january
- lahgo – bitter
- drahla – grief in phantasia
- deafcult – the nightmare
- the genevieves – parts
- slag queens – lynx candle
- clowns – i shaved my legs for you
- hagol – hate
- blowers – civic duty
- the avalanches – gold sky feat kurt vile
- dom sensitive – weather maps
- yard act – the trenchcoat museum (extended)
- teenage joans – intifada
- bad//dreems – shame
- yothu yindi – treaty
Reader's opinions