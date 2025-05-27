Simple Sounds: 2025-05-27

  1. you am i – goodmornin’
  2. clowns of decadence – decadent daze
  3. clowns of decadence – tales from the riverbank
  4. leigh stardust – pole sitter
  5. ella ion – map
  6. j-milla – boomerang
  7. miss kaninna – pinnacle bitch
  8. barkaa – bow down (remix) feat jayteehazard and flywaves
  9. baker boy, briggs & haiku hands – freak out
  10. the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
  11. full flower moon band – highway
  12. tropical fuck storm – stayin’ alive
  13. hexdebt – era
  14. velvet moth – a drop in the ocean
  15. cat stevens – boy with a moon and star on his head
  16. colourwheel – unquestionable beauty
  17. grace vandals – rewind to january
  18. lahgo – bitter
  19. drahla – grief in phantasia
  20. deafcult – the nightmare
  21. the genevieves – parts
  22. slag queens – lynx candle
  23. clowns – i shaved my legs for you
  24. hagol – hate
  25. blowers – civic duty
  26. the avalanches – gold sky feat kurt vile
  27. dom sensitive – weather maps
  28. yard act – the trenchcoat museum (extended)
  29. teenage joans – intifada
  30. bad//dreems – shame
  31. yothu yindi – treaty
