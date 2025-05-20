Simple Sounds: 2025-05-20

- you am i – good mornin’
- hard rubbish – north east
- the dandy buzzkills – you’ll see why
- wings of knives – hi vis girl
- the yellow wallpaper – great walls
- u.s. girls – bookends
- carla lippis – parasite
- ruby mae – dickhead
- perfume genius – no front teeth ft aldous harding
- spouse – shame
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – balcony
- babyteeth – baseball annie
- the vains – pussy power
- mannequin death squad – shame
- the white stripes – my doorbell
- blowers – tony’s in hospital again
- the sexels – 2 kewl 4 skewl
- the packets – does it make me weird
- the mushniks – valley girl
- sleaford mods – nudge it ft amy taylor
- amyl and the sniffers – doing in my head
- meres – queens
- the empty threats – the one
- press club – i am everything
- x-ray spex – i am a poseur
- abbie cardwell – husha husha
- ruby gill – some kind of control
- the tullamarines – running on empty
- avalon kane – the only one who knows me is me
- haptics – dark oud
- gratts – smiling ft jphilo
- tim williams and the endless winter – in my kitchen
