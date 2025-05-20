Simple Sounds: 2025-05-20

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. hard rubbish – north east
  3. the dandy buzzkills – you’ll see why
  4. wings of knives – hi vis girl
  5. the yellow wallpaper – great walls
  6. u.s. girls – bookends
  7. carla lippis – parasite
  8. ruby mae – dickhead
  9. perfume genius – no front teeth ft aldous harding
  10. spouse – shame
  11. teen jesus and the jean teasers – balcony
  12. babyteeth – baseball annie
  13. the vains – pussy power
  14. mannequin death squad – shame
  15. the white stripes – my doorbell
  16. blowers – tony’s in hospital again
  17. the sexels – 2 kewl 4 skewl
  18. the packets – does it make me weird
  19. the mushniks – valley girl
  20. sleaford mods – nudge it ft amy taylor
  21. amyl and the sniffers – doing in my head
  22. meres – queens
  23. the empty threats – the one
  24. press club – i am everything
  25. x-ray spex – i am a poseur
  26. abbie cardwell – husha husha
  27. ruby gill – some kind of control
  28. the tullamarines – running on empty
  29. avalon kane – the only one who knows me is me
  30. haptics – dark oud
  31. gratts – smiling ft jphilo
  32. tim williams and the endless winter – in my kitchen
