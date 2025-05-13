Simple Sounds: 2025-05-13

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the twenty second sect – pull the trigger
  3. dom sensitive – r&d
  4. kate bush – babooshka
  5. my cherie – darkness & gold
  6. the packets – microscopic people in mechanical parts
  7. the tonight show – dirt
  8. rolling stones – satisfaction
  9. psychedelic porn crumpets – weird world awoke
  10. the yellow wallpaper – great walls
  11. tamara & the dreams – successful bisexual
  12. kate nash – conventional girl
  13. tash sultana – ain’t it kinda funny ft city and colour
  14. marlon williams – make way for love
  15. sean blackwell – clouds
  16. camp cope – the opener
  17. bella brinkworth – little girl
  18. billiam – sylvie s goes to hawaii
  19. private function – animal
  20. sleepazoid – RWTD
  21. the empty threats – the one
  22. effie isobel – peach heart
  23. queenie – everything sucks
  24. miss kaninna – blak britney
  25. parvyn – free to be myself
  26. gut health – memory foam
  27. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  28. party dozen – wake in might
  29. emily wurramara – magic woman dancing
  30. electric fields – glorious
  31. u.s. girls – bookends
  32. sticky beak – summer friend
