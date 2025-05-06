Simple Sounds: 2025-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. hard rubbish – distort it
  3. west thebarton – modern australia
  4. soft play feat kate nash – slushy
  5. the saints ’73-’78 – know your product
  6. the maggie pills – gold
  7. the genevieves – nothing happened
  8. fairtrade narcotics – hell for leather
  9. grace vandals – tobacco
  10. nancy bates – sway my way
  11. ryan martin john – concorde (feat alana jagt)
  12. naomi keyte – how to make plans
  13. soft star – rage quitting
  14. the man himself – dead and gone
  15. tim williams and the endless winter – adelaide
  16. chancery lane – motorik (live)
  17. pere ubu – street waves
  18. meres – quiet australians
  19. the skunks – i hate disco
  20. young offenders – your daddy’s above the law
  21. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
  22. press club – vacate
  23. witch spit – woof
  24. clamm – and i try
  25. live slug reaction – lavender town
  26. mess esque – armour your amor
  27. ruby gill – space love
  28. liz stringer – on the level
  29. the wanted gems – timeless love
  30. tropical fuck storm – paradise (live)
