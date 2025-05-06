Simple Sounds: 2025-05-06

- you am i – good mornin’
- hard rubbish – distort it
- west thebarton – modern australia
- soft play feat kate nash – slushy
- the saints ’73-’78 – know your product
- the maggie pills – gold
- the genevieves – nothing happened
- fairtrade narcotics – hell for leather
- grace vandals – tobacco
- nancy bates – sway my way
- ryan martin john – concorde (feat alana jagt)
- naomi keyte – how to make plans
- soft star – rage quitting
- the man himself – dead and gone
- tim williams and the endless winter – adelaide
- chancery lane – motorik (live)
- pere ubu – street waves
- meres – quiet australians
- the skunks – i hate disco
- young offenders – your daddy’s above the law
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
- press club – vacate
- witch spit – woof
- clamm – and i try
- live slug reaction – lavender town
- mess esque – armour your amor
- ruby gill – space love
- liz stringer – on the level
- the wanted gems – timeless love
- tropical fuck storm – paradise (live)
Reader's opinions