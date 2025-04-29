Simple Sounds: 2025-04-29

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. live slug reaction – lavender town
  3. alexander flood – deja vu
  4. ngaiire – once
  5. sharon jones & the dap-kings – this land is your land
  6. the coogees – 16 cassettes
  7. velvet moth – dana dontcha run
  8. the sexels – take the blame
  9. molly rocket – bones
  10. underworld & iggy pop – bells & circles
  11. the chats – the price of smokes
  12. the 745 – bus song
  13. viagra boys feat amy taylor – in spite of ourselves
  14. tropical fuck storm – stayin’ alive
  15. nice biscuit – i feel love
  16. gut health – stiletto (dj pgz remix)
  17. motez feat elsy wameyo – make way
  18. teen jesus and the jean teasers – balcony
  19. tv therapy – animal control
  20. stand atlantic – warz0ne
  21. teenage joans – intifada
  22. platonic sex – impress you
  23. cull the band – oslo bloodbath pt 2: I don’t care
  24. adrianne lenker – born for loving you
  25. grace vandals – tobacco
  26. timberwolf – low tide
  27. tim minchin – ruby
  28. fundamental shift – you know better now
  29. polish club – take it
  30. babe rainbow – what is ashwagandha
  31. mess esque – take me to your infinite garden
  32. bella brinkworth – crying at the beach
