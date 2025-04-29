Simple Sounds: 2025-04-29

- you am i – good mornin’
- live slug reaction – lavender town
- alexander flood – deja vu
- ngaiire – once
- sharon jones & the dap-kings – this land is your land
- the coogees – 16 cassettes
- velvet moth – dana dontcha run
- the sexels – take the blame
- molly rocket – bones
- underworld & iggy pop – bells & circles
- the chats – the price of smokes
- the 745 – bus song
- viagra boys feat amy taylor – in spite of ourselves
- tropical fuck storm – stayin’ alive
- nice biscuit – i feel love
- gut health – stiletto (dj pgz remix)
- motez feat elsy wameyo – make way
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – balcony
- tv therapy – animal control
- stand atlantic – warz0ne
- teenage joans – intifada
- platonic sex – impress you
- cull the band – oslo bloodbath pt 2: I don’t care
- adrianne lenker – born for loving you
- grace vandals – tobacco
- timberwolf – low tide
- tim minchin – ruby
- fundamental shift – you know better now
- polish club – take it
- babe rainbow – what is ashwagandha
- mess esque – take me to your infinite garden
- bella brinkworth – crying at the beach
