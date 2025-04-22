Simple Sounds: 2025-04-22

- you am i – good mornin’
- placement – more a curse
- velvet moth – dana dontcha run
- lovage feat kid koala – koala’s lament
- tim buckley – sweet surrender
- the sexels – take the blame
- the dainty morsels – mr and mrs soil
- nancy bates – sway my way
- ruby mae – vital details
- folk bitch trio – shivers (live)
- jess johns – stranger
- hello enemy – D.D.N.S.
- fontaines d.c. – starburster/in heaven (lady in the radiator song)
- gratts – smiling (feat jphilo)
- djawbreaker – it’s happening again
- david bowie – heroes
- the coogees – psilocybin
- spouse – shame
- meres – building humans
- sandy dish – boy break
- tv therapy – animal control
- mannequin death squad – fight you
- oscar the wild – big think
- teenage joans – intifada
- grace vandals – tobacco
- bella brinkworth – crying at the beach
- dean forever – greatest once
- the wrong road – falling
- the mushniks – no motherfuckers gonna hold your hand
Reader's opinions