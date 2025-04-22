Simple Sounds: 2025-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. placement – more a curse
  3. velvet moth – dana dontcha run
  4. lovage feat kid koala – koala’s lament
  5. tim buckley – sweet surrender
  6. the sexels – take the blame
  7. the dainty morsels – mr and mrs soil
  8. nancy bates – sway my way
  9. ruby mae – vital details
  10. folk bitch trio – shivers (live)
  11. jess johns – stranger
  12. hello enemy – D.D.N.S.
  13. fontaines d.c. – starburster/in heaven (lady in the radiator song)
  14. gratts – smiling (feat jphilo)
  15. djawbreaker – it’s happening again
  16. david bowie – heroes
  17. the coogees – psilocybin
  18. spouse – shame
  19. meres – building humans
  20. sandy dish – boy break
  21. tv therapy – animal control
  22. mannequin death squad – fight you
  23. oscar the wild – big think
  24. teenage joans – intifada
  25. grace vandals – tobacco
  26. bella brinkworth – crying at the beach
  27. dean forever – greatest once
  28. the wrong road – falling
  29. the mushniks – no motherfuckers gonna hold your hand
