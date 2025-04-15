Simple Sounds: 2025-04-15

- you am i – good mornin’
- axe & the ivory – canyon heart
- siobhan cotchin – i’m not finished yet
- bella brinkworth – crying at the beach
- alexander flood – life is a rhythm feat cazeaux O.S.L.O)
- meres – quiet australians
- patti smith – smells like teen spirit
- the vovos – hecate
- hecate – all by myself
- witch spit – sorry (that I knew you)
- mannequin death squad – don’t care feat emmy mack
- redhook – off with your head
- yeah yeah yeahs – heads will roll
- ben gel & the boneyard saints – anthem for the downtrodden
- hellcat speedracer – jump!
- teenage joans – intifada
- scabz – julia gillard’s misogyny speech
- haptics – dark oud
- confidence man – far out (orbital remix)
- sin dog jelly roll – hand on the bad
- rodrigo y gabriela – buster voodoo
- abbie cardwell – husha husha
- the audreys – secondhand boots
- ruby mae – lawless
- swimsuit – make me frown
- porpoise spit – land
- polish club – s.n.a.f.u.
- idles – pop pop pop
- amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
- elizabeth prophet – mothra
- mess esque – take me to your infinite garden
- ned baulderstone – a place for us
