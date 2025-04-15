Simple Sounds: 2025-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. axe & the ivory – canyon heart
  3. siobhan cotchin – i’m not finished yet
  4. bella brinkworth – crying at the beach
  5. alexander flood – life is a rhythm feat cazeaux O.S.L.O)
  6. meres – quiet australians
  7. patti smith – smells like teen spirit
  8. the vovos – hecate
  9. hecate – all by myself
  10. witch spit – sorry (that I knew you)
  11. mannequin death squad – don’t care feat emmy mack
  12. redhook – off with your head
  13. yeah yeah yeahs – heads will roll
  14. ben gel & the boneyard saints – anthem for the downtrodden
  15. hellcat speedracer – jump!
  16. teenage joans – intifada
  17. scabz – julia gillard’s misogyny speech
  18. haptics – dark oud
  19. confidence man – far out (orbital remix)
  20. sin dog jelly roll – hand on the bad
  21. rodrigo y gabriela – buster voodoo
  22. abbie cardwell – husha husha
  23. the audreys – secondhand boots
  24. ruby mae – lawless
  25. swimsuit – make me frown
  26. porpoise spit – land
  27. polish club – s.n.a.f.u.
  28. idles – pop pop pop
  29. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
  30. elizabeth prophet – mothra
  31. mess esque – take me to your infinite garden
  32. ned baulderstone – a place for us
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2025-04-15

Current track

Title

Artist