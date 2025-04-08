Simple Sounds: 2025-04-08

- you am i – good mornin’
- alana jagt – imagining life
- thea may – fuck you for dying
- soft play feat kate nash – slushy
- the kettering vampires – heroin
- kate nash – don’t you want to share the guilt
- kasey chambers – lose yourself
- smoked salmon – swamptacular vernacular
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – close to me
- the darkness – rock and roll party cowboy
- the irresponsibles – devil on my shoulder
- pink duke – long way down
- maisie – sugar for dinner
- witch hunt – high and dry
- psychedelic porn crumpets – weird world awoke
- dr sure’s unusual practice – escalator man
- clamm – and i try
- floodlights – joy
- placement – inertia/heavy lids
- the bandshe – hot mess
- teenage joans – intifada
- axe & the ivory – canyon heart
- the coogees – painted face
- cliff racer – the truth is in the words
- haystacks calhoon – another minute with you
