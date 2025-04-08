Simple Sounds: 2025-04-08

April 8, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. alana jagt – imagining life
  3. thea may – fuck you for dying
  4. soft play feat kate nash – slushy
  5. the kettering vampires – heroin
  6. kate nash – don’t you want to share the guilt
  7. kasey chambers – lose yourself
  8. smoked salmon – swamptacular vernacular
  9. johnny seagull and the hot chips – close to me
  10. the darkness – rock and roll party cowboy
  11. the irresponsibles – devil on my shoulder
  12. pink duke – long way down
  13. maisie – sugar for dinner
  14. witch hunt – high and dry
  15. psychedelic porn crumpets – weird world awoke
  16. dr sure’s unusual practice – escalator man
  17. clamm – and i try
  18. floodlights – joy
  19. placement – inertia/heavy lids
  20. the bandshe – hot mess
  21. teenage joans – intifada
  22. axe & the ivory – canyon heart
  23. the coogees – painted face
  24. cliff racer – the truth is in the words
  25. haystacks calhoon – another minute with you
