Simple Sounds: 2025-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. laura hill – space for you
  3. nina simone – my sweet lord
  4. aldous harding – fever
  5. liz stringer – coming home
  6. oil! – II
  7. twenty second sect – surfin’ prostitute beat
  8. twenty second sect – gimme control
  9. cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
  10. dandy buzzkills – things you keep
  11. the verve – bittersweet symphony
  12. felix mir – idea2c3
  13. mess esque – liminal space
  14. clamm – no idea
  15. pity lips – cellular
  16. the genevieves – parts
  17. garbage – cherry lips (go baby go!)
  18. beyonce’s fiances – midnight drive
  19. mulga bore hard rock – sweet home mulga bore
  20. badland caravan – the scarab beetle
  21. the coogees – painted face
  22. placement – more a curse
  23. dean forever – greatest once
  24. the audreys – i remember everything
  25. full flower moon band – baby
  26. sleepazoid – alice
  27. mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
  28. war room – i found
  29. kim gordon – i’m a man
  30. fontaines d.c. – starburster
  31. soft play – slushy feat. kate nash
  32. emerauld – in the first place (stripped back)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-01

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2025-04-01

Current track

Title

Artist