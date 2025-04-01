Simple Sounds: 2025-04-01

- you am i – good mornin’
- laura hill – space for you
- nina simone – my sweet lord
- aldous harding – fever
- liz stringer – coming home
- oil! – II
- twenty second sect – surfin’ prostitute beat
- twenty second sect – gimme control
- cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
- dandy buzzkills – things you keep
- the verve – bittersweet symphony
- felix mir – idea2c3
- mess esque – liminal space
- clamm – no idea
- pity lips – cellular
- the genevieves – parts
- garbage – cherry lips (go baby go!)
- beyonce’s fiances – midnight drive
- mulga bore hard rock – sweet home mulga bore
- badland caravan – the scarab beetle
- the coogees – painted face
- placement – more a curse
- dean forever – greatest once
- the audreys – i remember everything
- full flower moon band – baby
- sleepazoid – alice
- mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
- war room – i found
- kim gordon – i’m a man
- fontaines d.c. – starburster
- soft play – slushy feat. kate nash
- emerauld – in the first place (stripped back)
Reader's opinions