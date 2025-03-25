Simple Sounds: 2025-03-25

March 25, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. dom sensitive – the second day of spring
  3. the cruel sea – anyway whatever
  4. nina hagen – united women of the world (with lene lovich & liz mitchell)
  5. teenage joans – intifada
  6. chic – le freak
  7. delerium feat sarah mclachlan – silence
  8. the avalanches – since i left you
  9. amyl and the sniffers – born to be alive
  10. smoked salmon – maybe
  11. cosmic psychos – lost cause
  12. a. swayze & the ghosts – connect to consume
  13. placement – more a curse
  14. axe & the ivory – canyon heart
  15. bree tranter – within + without
  16. leonard cohen – suzanne
  17. swimsuit – there will be blood
  18. aloe vittoria – they just see the dance….
  19. tropical fuck storm – you let my tyres down
  20. urban guerillas – 1984
