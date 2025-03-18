Simple Sounds: 2025-03-18

- you am i – good mornin’
- night rites – codrone (space haze version)
- full flower moon band – devil
- the pretty littles – force
- the sundials – finally free
- bonnie prince billy – the water’s fine
- the audreys – subterranean
- bromham – what kind of youth worker wears a tie? – chapter 1
- pj harvey – to bring you my love
- swimsuit – crazy
- cash savage & the last drinks – good citizens
- the cruel sea – no promises
- screamfeeder – dart
- ecca vandal – cruising to self soothe
- babyteeth – baseball annie
- tune-yards – limelight
- headless chickens – juice
- the bandshe – hot mess
- guitar wolf – gimme some lovin’
- buddhadatta – mara’s attack
- clamm – and i try
- fairtrade narcotics – pivot
- czuchwicki – drowning in style (lingua fina remix)
- felix mir – precursor
- jachin mee – there, listening
- sunsick daisy – it’ll be alright
- the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
- the wrong road – foxes
- party dozen – coup de gronk
- perdition – stick to your guns
- sleepazoid – rwtd
- cull the band – you’ll never know
- magic dirt – my pal
- emerauld – in the first place
