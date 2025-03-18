Simple Sounds: 2025-03-18

Written by on March 18, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. night rites – codrone (space haze version)
  3. full flower moon band – devil
  4. the pretty littles – force
  5. the sundials – finally free
  6. bonnie prince billy – the water’s fine
  7. the audreys – subterranean
  8. bromham – what kind of youth worker wears a tie? – chapter 1
  9. pj harvey – to bring you my love
  10. swimsuit – crazy
  11. cash savage & the last drinks – good citizens
  12. the cruel sea – no promises
  13. screamfeeder – dart
  14. ecca vandal – cruising to self soothe
  15. babyteeth – baseball annie
  16. tune-yards – limelight
  17. headless chickens – juice
  18. the bandshe – hot mess
  19. guitar wolf – gimme some lovin’
  20. buddhadatta – mara’s attack
  21. clamm – and i try
  22. fairtrade narcotics – pivot
  23. czuchwicki – drowning in style (lingua fina remix)
  24. felix mir – precursor
  25. jachin mee – there, listening
  26. sunsick daisy – it’ll be alright
  27. the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
  28. the wrong road – foxes
  29. party dozen – coup de gronk
  30. perdition – stick to your guns
  31. sleepazoid – rwtd
  32. cull the band – you’ll never know
  33. magic dirt – my pal
  34. emerauld – in the first place
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-03-18

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2025-03-18

Current track

Title

Artist