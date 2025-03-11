Simple Sounds: 2025-03-11

March 11, 2025

  1. svvlo – TV
  2. Bongomwizardmountain – NIGHT / DAY II
  3. Czuchwicki – Chester (Zilan Li remix) (feat. Bridget Tarquini)
  4. Sun Ra Arkestra – Angels and Demons at play
  5. Swimsuit – Make me Frown
  6. The Fall – Wolf Kidult Man
  7. Teenage Fanclub – God Knows it’s True
  8. Smoked Salmon – Hell in a Handbasket
  9. Elza Soares – Firmeza
  10. The Rulers – Wrong-em Boyo
  11. Vlad Dale – Let’s Go Nowhere, Together
  12. Traffic Island Sound – Only if you want to
  13. New York Dolls – Take a good look at my good looks
  14. Johnny Thunders and the Heart – Chinese rOCKS
  15. rOBYN hITCHCOCK & the Venus 3 – N.Y. Doll
  16. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  17. No through Road – I want you
  18. G2G – Bloodmeat
  19. dream wake dream – King Dick the Alpha Male
  20. Day For Caroline – I regret
  21. The Garrys – Druscilla
  22. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  23. Magazine – Touch and Go
  24. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  25. Buddhadatta – Mara’s Attack
  26. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  27. Mince for Vince – Down
  28. THE HAMMER HORRORS – Creepy Cocktail
  29. Mortal Ambition – SICK FUCK
  30. FREEGOLF – Fite the Heart
  31. CULL the Band – Girl I Know
  32. Guitar Wolf – Sex Jaguar
  33. Senor Coconut – Smoke on the water
  34. The Genevieves – Parts
  35. Dexy’s Midnite Runners – Seven Days too long
