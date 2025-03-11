Simple Sounds: 2025-03-11

- svvlo – TV
- Bongomwizardmountain – NIGHT / DAY II
- Czuchwicki – Chester (Zilan Li remix) (feat. Bridget Tarquini)
- Sun Ra Arkestra – Angels and Demons at play
- Swimsuit – Make me Frown
- The Fall – Wolf Kidult Man
- Teenage Fanclub – God Knows it’s True
- Smoked Salmon – Hell in a Handbasket
- Elza Soares – Firmeza
- The Rulers – Wrong-em Boyo
- Vlad Dale – Let’s Go Nowhere, Together
- Traffic Island Sound – Only if you want to
- New York Dolls – Take a good look at my good looks
- Johnny Thunders and the Heart – Chinese rOCKS
- rOBYN hITCHCOCK & the Venus 3 – N.Y. Doll
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- No through Road – I want you
- G2G – Bloodmeat
- dream wake dream – King Dick the Alpha Male
- Day For Caroline – I regret
- The Garrys – Druscilla
- Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Magazine – Touch and Go
- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- Buddhadatta – Mara’s Attack
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Mince for Vince – Down
- THE HAMMER HORRORS – Creepy Cocktail
- Mortal Ambition – SICK FUCK
- FREEGOLF – Fite the Heart
- CULL the Band – Girl I Know
- Guitar Wolf – Sex Jaguar
- Senor Coconut – Smoke on the water
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Dexy’s Midnite Runners – Seven Days too long
Reader's opinions