Simple Sounds: 2025-03-04

Written by on March 4, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. hightime – quit ya job
  3. billy nomates – call in sick
  4. nirvana – aneurysm
  5. fontaines d.c. – starburster
  6. balaklava blues – you shoot me
  7. teenage joans – intifada
  8. barkaa – bow down (remix)
  9. dem mob – i’ll get by
  10. patti smith – people have the power
  11. emily wurramara – magic woman dancing
  12. maisie b. – pull the rug
  13. emerauld – in the first place
  14. roberta flack – killing me softly with his song
  15. junk harmony – from april to june
  16. the empty threats – phone call
  17. the maggie pills – unbound
  18. clamm – keystone pols
  19. tropical fuck storm – goon show
  20. the genevieves – words
  21. the tonight show – dirt
  22. putan club – lavo
  23. inspiral carpets – dragging me down
  24. nite rites – codrone (space haze version)
  25. gratts – sun circles (the sunrise groove)
  26. anna echo and the high tides – nailed
  27. bikini kill – rebel girl
  28. babyteeth – pretend we’re dead
  29. the terrorists – as beautiful as a rock in dutton’s face
  30. the munch – terror
  31. cull the band – girl i know
  32. soberphobia – soberwhat?
  33. them creepy crawlies – discotheque (boogie shoes)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-03-04

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2025-03-04

Current track

Title

Artist