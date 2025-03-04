Simple Sounds: 2025-03-04

- you am i – good mornin’
- hightime – quit ya job
- billy nomates – call in sick
- nirvana – aneurysm
- fontaines d.c. – starburster
- balaklava blues – you shoot me
- teenage joans – intifada
- barkaa – bow down (remix)
- dem mob – i’ll get by
- patti smith – people have the power
- emily wurramara – magic woman dancing
- maisie b. – pull the rug
- emerauld – in the first place
- roberta flack – killing me softly with his song
- junk harmony – from april to june
- the empty threats – phone call
- the maggie pills – unbound
- clamm – keystone pols
- tropical fuck storm – goon show
- the genevieves – words
- the tonight show – dirt
- putan club – lavo
- inspiral carpets – dragging me down
- nite rites – codrone (space haze version)
- gratts – sun circles (the sunrise groove)
- anna echo and the high tides – nailed
- bikini kill – rebel girl
- babyteeth – pretend we’re dead
- the terrorists – as beautiful as a rock in dutton’s face
- the munch – terror
- cull the band – girl i know
- soberphobia – soberwhat?
- them creepy crawlies – discotheque (boogie shoes)
Reader's opinions