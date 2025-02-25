Simple Sounds: 2025-02-25

February 25, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. clusterpuff – shackles
  3. the bandshe – society says
  4. fanny – knock on my door (live)
  5. nina hagen – smack jack
  6. the genevieves – keith
  7. sonic youth – fire engine dream
  8. tropical fuck storm – goon show
  9. full flower moon band – devil
  10. naomi keyte – breaktooth park
  11. parvyn – divine
  12. 47 soul – ghost town
  13. electric fields – from little things big things grow
  14. motez – reset
  15. sexy as shit – willie nelson
  16. haiku hands – dare you not to dance
  17. hot chip x sleaford mods – cat burglar
  18. the public servants – working from home
  19. smoked salmon – hey hey narcissis
  20. johnny seagull and the hot chips – close to me
  21. mince for vince – the hydro majestic
  22. fontaines d.c. – it’s amazing to be young
  23. willie j’s 6v6s – fight for your right
  24. teenage joans – intifada
  25. the beards – damn that’s a nice beard
  26. dom and the wizards – woman with wings
  27. osees – blank chems
  28. digit – simple sam
  29. little dagger – if i want you
