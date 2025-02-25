Simple Sounds: 2025-02-25

- you am i – good mornin’
- clusterpuff – shackles
- the bandshe – society says
- fanny – knock on my door (live)
- nina hagen – smack jack
- the genevieves – keith
- sonic youth – fire engine dream
- tropical fuck storm – goon show
- full flower moon band – devil
- naomi keyte – breaktooth park
- parvyn – divine
- 47 soul – ghost town
- electric fields – from little things big things grow
- motez – reset
- sexy as shit – willie nelson
- haiku hands – dare you not to dance
- hot chip x sleaford mods – cat burglar
- the public servants – working from home
- smoked salmon – hey hey narcissis
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – close to me
- mince for vince – the hydro majestic
- fontaines d.c. – it’s amazing to be young
- willie j’s 6v6s – fight for your right
- teenage joans – intifada
- the beards – damn that’s a nice beard
- dom and the wizards – woman with wings
- osees – blank chems
- digit – simple sam
- little dagger – if i want you
Reader's opinions