Simple Sounds: 2025-02-18

Written by on February 18, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. bree tranter – within + without
  3. quartz pistol – clay
  4. laura hill – space for you
  5. georgia oatley – geometric pattern innocence
  6. barkaa – bow down (remix)
  7. macklemore – fucked up
  8. teenage joans – intifada
  9. bjork – declare independence
  10. the toss – wasting away
  11. the 745 – bus song
  12. sacrificial larynx – s.a.m
  13. kurralta park – contact sports
  14. full flower moon band – street love
  15. hearts and rockets – dance off (power version)
  16. hexdebt – gemini
  17. chelsea manor – hindsight
  18. pink duke – long way down
  19. twine – high tide loose change
  20. dumb earth – taxi me through
  21. party dozen – fruits of labour (harvey sutherland remix)
  22. abbie cardwell and her leading men – ode to billy joe
  23. johnny cash – hurt
  24. the audreys – beatles v stones
  25. the moonies – love story (of sorts)
  26. electric fields – lore woman
  27. anna echo and the high tides – spinhead
  28. daisy chainsaw – pink flower
  29. press club – vacate
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-02-18

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2025-02-18

Current track

Title

Artist