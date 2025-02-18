Simple Sounds: 2025-02-18

- you am i – good mornin’
- bree tranter – within + without
- quartz pistol – clay
- laura hill – space for you
- georgia oatley – geometric pattern innocence
- barkaa – bow down (remix)
- macklemore – fucked up
- teenage joans – intifada
- bjork – declare independence
- the toss – wasting away
- the 745 – bus song
- sacrificial larynx – s.a.m
- kurralta park – contact sports
- full flower moon band – street love
- hearts and rockets – dance off (power version)
- hexdebt – gemini
- chelsea manor – hindsight
- pink duke – long way down
- twine – high tide loose change
- dumb earth – taxi me through
- party dozen – fruits of labour (harvey sutherland remix)
- abbie cardwell and her leading men – ode to billy joe
- johnny cash – hurt
- the audreys – beatles v stones
- the moonies – love story (of sorts)
- electric fields – lore woman
- anna echo and the high tides – spinhead
- daisy chainsaw – pink flower
- press club – vacate
