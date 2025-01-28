Simple Sounds: 2025-01-28

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. sons of zoku – moonlight
  3. djawbreaker – it’s happening again
  4. minnie riperton – fleur
  5. erin buku – check your self
  6. babyteeth – baseball annie
  7. teen jesus and the jean teasers – toe bone
  8. hard rubbish – 16 walls
  9. placement – inertia/heavy lids
  10. hearts and rockets – you were right
  11. hexdebt – era
  12. voiid – deranged
  13. private wives – annoyed
  14. fangz – same old story
  15. private function – don’t wanna go out on the weekend
  16. idles – pop pop pop
  17. henry rollins – liar
  18. war room – twothousandnandtwo
  19. coldwave – twenty two
  20. birds are spies – lose my mind
  21. the fuss – bee song
  22. the dainty morsels – it tastes of iron
  23. eliza & the delusionals – make it feel like the garden
  24. east brunswick all girls choir – steeple people
  25. gut health – scripture
  26. fever dream – was
  27. teens – fever dream
  28. mode – sick
  29. johnny seagull & the hot chips – i deal in fire
  30. velvet moth – paddy wagon party
  31. georgia oatley – into the deep blue
