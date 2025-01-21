Simple Sounds: 2025-01-21

- you am i – good mornin’
- witch spit – bitch
- teenage joans – intifada
- yeah yeah yeahs – zero
- fanny – ain’t that peculiar
- fever dream – was
- bird island – deja vu
- dear seattle – courtney love
- hole – she walks on me
- hunky punks – dance mix
- the systemaddicts – you won’t see me at your australia day bbq
- west thebarton – desire
- the hard quartet – hey
- cash savage & the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
- babe rainbow – like cleopatra
- birds are spies – wibble
- emerauld – my worth
- the empty threats – evil eye
- amyl and the sniffers – jerkin’
- voiid – deranged
- bratmobile – yeah, huh?
- somnium – dialect (is so interesting)
- st morris sinners – astrotrash
- the hammer horrors – hot bitch from hell
- birds are spies – big nothing
