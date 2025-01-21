Simple Sounds: 2025-01-21

Written by on January 21, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. witch spit – bitch
  3. teenage joans – intifada
  4. yeah yeah yeahs – zero
  5. fanny – ain’t that peculiar
  6. fever dream – was
  7. bird island – deja vu
  8. dear seattle – courtney love
  9. hole – she walks on me
  10. hunky punks – dance mix
  11. the systemaddicts – you won’t see me at your australia day bbq
  12. west thebarton – desire
  13. the hard quartet – hey
  14. cash savage & the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
  15. babe rainbow – like cleopatra
  16. birds are spies – wibble
  17. emerauld – my worth
  18. the empty threats – evil eye
  19. amyl and the sniffers – jerkin’
  20. voiid – deranged
  21. bratmobile – yeah, huh?
  22. somnium – dialect (is so interesting)
  23. st morris sinners – astrotrash
  24. the hammer horrors – hot bitch from hell
  25. birds are spies – big nothing
