Simple Sounds: 2025-01-14

January 14, 2025

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. baby candy – riffy ponting
  3. steely dan – FM
  4. soylent green – inner peace
  5. clusterpuff – shackles (bodyslide triphop rework)
  6. idles – pop pop pop
  7. bush tetras – too many creeps
  8. liz dealey – i’ll be your navigator
  9. lizard train – she gets me
  10. perdition – degeneration
  11. the undertones – rock’n’roll
  12. joan jett – do you wanna touch me yeah
  13. the vains – woman on the brink
  14. brave mistakes – be my baby
  15. the audreys – secondhand boots
  16. workhorse – changing of the light
  17. tonix – stars that hold us
  18. oscar the wild – roll with the punches
  19. ethanol blend – run (lies)
  20. the empty threats – k
  21. the genevieves – bloody nose
  22. kim deal – wish i was
  23. carla lippis – the witching hour
  24. carla lippis – .
  25. pest control – m
  26. pest control – .
  27. georgia oat – b
  28. tell mama – v
  29. 5 side – ,
  30. jph and the dangerous animals – killing time
