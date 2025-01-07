Simple Sounds: 2025-01-07

- you am i – good mornin’
- the audreys – secondhand boots
- max savage – it’s alright
- nick vulture – complicated
- adalita – goin down
- porpoise spit – people like me
- japanese breakfast – posing in bondage
- nataleigh – feet don’t fail me now
- spiritualized – hey jane
- hearts and rockets – dance off
- the vovos – obvia
- the dumb earth – taxi me through
- alexander flood – oscillate
- the space lady – synthesize me
- birds are spies – lose my mind
- the public eye – where are you?
- stellar sea – running up that hill (a deal with god)
- amy winehouse – valerie
- lola young – messy
- the pussys – over and over
- chris lorenzo x amyl & the sniffers – u should not be doing that (chris lorenzo remix)
- war room – i found
- slag queen – best western
- sweat – bowls club
- full flower moon band – baby
- forklift assassins – sayonara bitches
- ac/dc – let there be rock
- bad dreems – jack
- junk harmony – simulation groove
