Simple Sounds: 2025-01-07

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the audreys – secondhand boots
  3. max savage – it’s alright
  4. nick vulture – complicated
  5. adalita – goin down
  6. porpoise spit – people like me
  7. japanese breakfast – posing in bondage
  8. nataleigh – feet don’t fail me now
  9. spiritualized – hey jane
  10. hearts and rockets – dance off
  11. the vovos – obvia
  12. the dumb earth – taxi me through
  13. alexander flood – oscillate
  14. the space lady – synthesize me
  15. birds are spies – lose my mind
  16. the public eye – where are you?
  17. stellar sea – running up that hill (a deal with god)
  18. amy winehouse – valerie
  19. lola young – messy
  20. the pussys – over and over
  21. chris lorenzo x amyl & the sniffers – u should not be doing that (chris lorenzo remix)
  22. war room – i found
  23. slag queen – best western
  24. sweat – bowls club
  25. full flower moon band – baby
  26. forklift assassins – sayonara bitches
  27. ac/dc – let there be rock
  28. bad dreems – jack
  29. junk harmony – simulation groove
