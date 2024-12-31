Simple Sounds: 2024-12-31

- you am i – good mornin’
- the pretty littles – australian dream
- ethanol blend – run (lies)
- jess johns & friends – know it well
- ripple effect band and stereogamous – cyclone stereogamous remix
- electric fields – nina
- devo – gates of steel
- frank turner feat teenage joans – girl from the record shop
- hey harriett – more
- where’s the pope – sunday afternoon barbeques
- twine – fruit to ripe
- pearly star – star
- aleksiah – batsh*t
- ts – new year’s day
- the style council – shout to the top
- fontaines d.c. – starburster
- pink duke – long way down
- the yellow wallpaper – let’s live
- max savage – all the money
- jack white – lazaretto
- nice biscuit – i feel love
- haysi fantayzee – shiny shiny
- chic – good times
- g flip – lady marmalade
- spiderbait – fucken awesome
- west thebarton – moving out
- primal scream – swastika eyes (war pigs) (chemical brothers mix)
- groove armada – i see you baby (fatboy slim remix)
- the empty threats – k
- babes in toyland – we are family
- yothu yindi – treaty
