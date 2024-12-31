Simple Sounds: 2024-12-31

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the pretty littles – australian dream
  3. ethanol blend – run (lies)
  4. jess johns & friends – know it well
  5. ripple effect band and stereogamous – cyclone stereogamous remix
  6. electric fields – nina
  7. devo – gates of steel
  8. frank turner feat teenage joans – girl from the record shop
  9. hey harriett – more
  10. where’s the pope – sunday afternoon barbeques
  11. twine – fruit to ripe
  12. pearly star – star
  13. aleksiah – batsh*t
  14. ts – new year’s day
  15. the style council – shout to the top
  16. fontaines d.c. – starburster
  17. pink duke – long way down
  18. the yellow wallpaper – let’s live
  19. max savage – all the money
  20. jack white – lazaretto
  21. nice biscuit – i feel love
  22. haysi fantayzee – shiny shiny
  23. chic – good times
  24. g flip – lady marmalade
  25. spiderbait – fucken awesome
  26. west thebarton – moving out
  27. primal scream – swastika eyes (war pigs) (chemical brothers mix)
  28. groove armada – i see you baby (fatboy slim remix)
  29. the empty threats – k
  30. babes in toyland – we are family
  31. yothu yindi – treaty
