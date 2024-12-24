Simple Sounds: 2024-12-24

December 24, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. avant gardeners & home for the def – really good in theory (you kant stop the music mix)
  3. can – vitamin c
  4. kasabian – vlad the impaler
  5. the space lady – born to be wild
  6. the uv race – all the things i do
  7. splatterheads – 3 2 1
  8. star ten hash – pornography
  9. the moldy peaches – anyone else but you
  10. magic dirt – babycakes
  11. mean jeans – steve don’t party no more
  12. blondie – rapture
  13. the vains – woman on the brink
  14. gut health – stiletto
  15. wet leg – i don’t wanna go out
  16. the genevieves – bloody nose
  17. private wives – pity party
  18. goat girl – ride around
  19. deafcult – the nightmare
  20. placement – it’s over
  21. billy nomates – fat white man
  22. hot chip x sleaford mods – nom nom nom
  23. horsegirl – 2468
  24. marc rebillet – girl’s club
  25. the hammer horrors – hot bitch from hell
  26. texas toast chainsaw massacre – i wanna pet your dog
  27. amyl and the sniffers – born to be alive
  28. chelsea manor – hindsight
  29. bikini kill – sugar
  30. babe rainbow – long live the wilderness
  31. jungle brothers – because I got it like that
  32. sparks – balls
  33. viagra boys – sports
  34. yemi alade – bounce
  35. mince for vince – the lovecats
  36. wireheads – arrive alive
  37. idles – never fight a man with a perm
  38. hepe mateh – the funky drummer
