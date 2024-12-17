Simple Sounds: 2024-12-17

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. fair maiden – not okay
  3. dom sensitive – the second day of spring
  4. nataleigh – feet don’t fail me now
  5. cat power – like a rolling stone
  6. alana jagt & ryan martin john – you’re on my list (this christmastime)
  7. beth gibbons – tell me who you are today
  8. formidable vegetable – buy nothing
  9. max savage – run, run, run
  10. the public servants – on leave
  11. chelsea manor – hindsight
  12. teenage joans – intifada
  13. molly rocket – bones
  14. holy fuck – lovely allen
  15. c.o.f.f.i.n – ransack blues
  16. thee sacred souls – will i see you again?
  17. kim gordon – i’m a man
  18. dirty three – i remember a time when once you used to love me
  19. my cherie – darkness & gold
  20. thunder speaks – free
  21. full flower moon band – devil
  22. parvyn – huna lai jio
  23. motez – make way feat elsy wameyo
  24. amyl and the sniffers – jerkin’
