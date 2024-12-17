Simple Sounds: 2024-12-17

- you am i – good mornin’
- fair maiden – not okay
- dom sensitive – the second day of spring
- nataleigh – feet don’t fail me now
- cat power – like a rolling stone
- alana jagt & ryan martin john – you’re on my list (this christmastime)
- beth gibbons – tell me who you are today
- formidable vegetable – buy nothing
- max savage – run, run, run
- the public servants – on leave
- chelsea manor – hindsight
- teenage joans – intifada
- molly rocket – bones
- holy fuck – lovely allen
- c.o.f.f.i.n – ransack blues
- thee sacred souls – will i see you again?
- kim gordon – i’m a man
- dirty three – i remember a time when once you used to love me
- my cherie – darkness & gold
- thunder speaks – free
- full flower moon band – devil
- parvyn – huna lai jio
- motez – make way feat elsy wameyo
- amyl and the sniffers – jerkin’
Reader's opinions