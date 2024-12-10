Simple Sounds: 2024-12-10

December 10, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. chelsea manor – hindsight
  3. mark of cain – hindsight
  4. wing defence – hindsight
  5. high beaming – trippin on codas (part 1)
  6. jane birkin – rocking chair
  7. adrianne lenker – feel it all
  8. georgia oatley – time passes murmur
  9. sharon van etten – seventeen
  10. black chrome – living next door to alice
  11. the dandy buzzkills – i can feed the fish earthworms
  12. the darkness – i believe in a thing called love
  13. west thebarton – desire
  14. ricky albeck – it goes…
  15. brad chicken and the bootstraps – we eaten good tonight
  16. high beamers – rabbit hole
  17. hana & jessie-lee’s bad habits – every time you come around
  18. war room – i found
  19. kurralta park – contact sports
  20. pink duke – dandelion crown
  21. twine – sleeping dogs
  22. scabz – brett lee’s got no i.d (and he can’t get into world bar)
  23. alright psycho – short skirts
  24. the vains – woman on the brink
  25. chris lorenzo x amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that (chris lorenzo remix)
  26. miss kaninna – blak britney
  27. forklift assassins – sayonara bitches
  28. minor threat – minor threat
  29. dead kennedys – let’s lynch the landlord
  30. hot chip x sleaford mods – cat burglar
  31. goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
  32. gut health – stiletto
  33. the maggie pills – unbound
  34. sons of zoku – kuhnoo
  35. max savage – right on time
