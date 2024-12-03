Simple Sounds: 2024-12-03

Written by on December 3, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. kitchen witch – glitch
  3. the hu – sell the world
  4. thunder speaks – stop/go
  5. madam super trash – unsubscribing
  6. the dixie cups – iko iko
  7. hot chip x sleaford mods – nom nom nom
  8. le tigre – t.k.o (peaches’ knock out remix)
  9. haptics – always more (extended club remix)
  10. lcd soundsystem – daft punk is playing at my house
  11. goat girl – gossip
  12. gossip – listen up! (MSTRKRFT mix)
  13. rebel yell feat black dahlia – tnt
  14. nice biscuit – sos
  15. party dozen – the big man upstairs
  16. the empty threats – new jet ski
  17. twine – fruit to ripe
  18. the genevieves – words
  19. king stingray – nostalgic
  20. emma donovan & the putbacks feat tim rogers & joelistics – blackfella whitefella
  21. nick vulture – summer’s end
  22. puree – oh boy
  23. where’s the pope? – there goes the neighbourhood
  24. mick medew and ursula – got it going on
  25. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
  26. big thief – born for loving you
  27. private function – are you gonna go my way?
  28. forklift assassins – scotty from marketing
  29. the munch – got wrong
  30. jon ann – f with me
  31. bortier okoe – obaaya
