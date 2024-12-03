Simple Sounds: 2024-12-03

- you am i – good mornin’
- kitchen witch – glitch
- the hu – sell the world
- thunder speaks – stop/go
- madam super trash – unsubscribing
- the dixie cups – iko iko
- hot chip x sleaford mods – nom nom nom
- le tigre – t.k.o (peaches’ knock out remix)
- haptics – always more (extended club remix)
- lcd soundsystem – daft punk is playing at my house
- goat girl – gossip
- gossip – listen up! (MSTRKRFT mix)
- rebel yell feat black dahlia – tnt
- nice biscuit – sos
- party dozen – the big man upstairs
- the empty threats – new jet ski
- twine – fruit to ripe
- the genevieves – words
- king stingray – nostalgic
- emma donovan & the putbacks feat tim rogers & joelistics – blackfella whitefella
- nick vulture – summer’s end
- puree – oh boy
- where’s the pope? – there goes the neighbourhood
- mick medew and ursula – got it going on
- amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
- big thief – born for loving you
- private function – are you gonna go my way?
- forklift assassins – scotty from marketing
- the munch – got wrong
- jon ann – f with me
- bortier okoe – obaaya
