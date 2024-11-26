Simple Sounds: 2024-11-26

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the backyarders – rip rip woodchip
  3. heggarties – rollin’ ma rollies
  4. paul kelly – double business bound
  5. jen lush – mallee
  6. kasey chambers – lose yourself
  7. jess johns – flicker (burn)
  8. pj harvey – good fortune
  9. jess day – captain midnight
  10. fontaines d.c. – here’s the thing
  11. coldwave – italia ’06
  12. horsegirl – 2468
  13. the 5.6.7.8’s – tallahassee lassie
  14. the genevieves – bloody nose
  15. private function – albury wodonga
  16. west thebarton – ivan
  17. only objects – dress for the end (freezedream re-frame)
  18. mermaidens – tear it down
  19. the klittens – atlas
  20. the murmurs – squeezebox days
  21. the who – squeeze box
  22. georgia oatley – time passes murmur
  23. pearly stars – star
  24. massive attack – protection – the eno mix
  25. oil! – III
  26. quirkestra – are we there yet?
  27. aloe vittoria – microwave meals for 1,000,000.00
  28. gratts – today ft robert owens (mark hand rework)
  29. clusterpuff – first rodeo
  30. goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
  31. sandy dish – i don’t like like you
  32. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
  33. max savage – all the money
  34. hepe mateh – marv’s move
