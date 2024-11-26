Simple Sounds: 2024-11-26

- you am i – good mornin’
- the backyarders – rip rip woodchip
- heggarties – rollin’ ma rollies
- paul kelly – double business bound
- jen lush – mallee
- kasey chambers – lose yourself
- jess johns – flicker (burn)
- pj harvey – good fortune
- jess day – captain midnight
- fontaines d.c. – here’s the thing
- coldwave – italia ’06
- horsegirl – 2468
- the 5.6.7.8’s – tallahassee lassie
- the genevieves – bloody nose
- private function – albury wodonga
- west thebarton – ivan
- only objects – dress for the end (freezedream re-frame)
- mermaidens – tear it down
- the klittens – atlas
- the murmurs – squeezebox days
- the who – squeeze box
- georgia oatley – time passes murmur
- pearly stars – star
- massive attack – protection – the eno mix
- oil! – III
- quirkestra – are we there yet?
- aloe vittoria – microwave meals for 1,000,000.00
- gratts – today ft robert owens (mark hand rework)
- clusterpuff – first rodeo
- goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
- sandy dish – i don’t like like you
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
- max savage – all the money
- hepe mateh – marv’s move
