Simple Sounds: 2024-11-19

  1. OIL! – OIL!!
  2. Stereolab – Exploding Head Movie
  3. Cornershop – Lessons Learned from Rocky I to Rocky IV
  4. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  5. G2G – Bloodmeat
  6. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  7. Talking Heads – (Nothing but) Flowers
  8. Supreme Talent Show – SIDA
  9. BONGOMWIZARDMOUNTAIN – NIGHT/DAY IV
  10. Ultravox – Herr X
  11. Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
  12. Workhorse – Changing of the Light
  13. Cate Le Bon – Are You With Me Now
  14. Arlo Guthrie – I’ve Just Seen a Face
  15. Jess Johns – Mercy
  16. The Lemon Twigs – In my head
  17. The High Beamers – holographic seabird
  18. Eugene Chadbourne and Camper Van Beethoven – Ballad of Easy Rider
  19. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  20. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  21. Mince for Vince – a year of Sundays
  22. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  23. clamor – hard one
  24. VOLCANO CLEANER – the same direction
  25. Gratts ft JAJ + Moody Mae – Nuit de Fievre
  26. Bortier Okoe – Nokomba (something is coming)
  27. Ajak Kwai – Rabina Mana
  28. Alexander FDlood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) [Radio Mix 1]Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) [Radio Mix 1]
  29. Bortier Okoe – Forgiveness
