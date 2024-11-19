Simple Sounds: 2024-11-19

- OIL! – OIL!!
- Stereolab – Exploding Head Movie
- Cornershop – Lessons Learned from Rocky I to Rocky IV
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- G2G – Bloodmeat
- Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
- Talking Heads – (Nothing but) Flowers
- Supreme Talent Show – SIDA
- BONGOMWIZARDMOUNTAIN – NIGHT/DAY IV
- Ultravox – Herr X
- Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
- Workhorse – Changing of the Light
- Cate Le Bon – Are You With Me Now
- Arlo Guthrie – I’ve Just Seen a Face
- Jess Johns – Mercy
- The Lemon Twigs – In my head
- The High Beamers – holographic seabird
- Eugene Chadbourne and Camper Van Beethoven – Ballad of Easy Rider
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Mince for Vince – a year of Sundays
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
- clamor – hard one
- VOLCANO CLEANER – the same direction
- Gratts ft JAJ + Moody Mae – Nuit de Fievre
- Bortier Okoe – Nokomba (something is coming)
- Ajak Kwai – Rabina Mana
- Alexander FDlood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) [Radio Mix 1]Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) [Radio Mix 1]
- Bortier Okoe – Forgiveness
