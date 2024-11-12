Simple Sounds: 2024-11-12

November 12, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. bananagun – children of the man
  3. the dainty morsels – mr and mrs soil
  4. patti smith – white rabbit
  5. sons of zoku – earth chant (acoustic)
  6. these new south whales – changes
  7. hayley mary – one last drag
  8. the chats – the price of smokes
  9. hexdebt – era
  10. naomi keyte – how to make plans
  11. aleksiah – batsh*t
  12. marcia hines – fire and rain
  13. parvyn – free to be myself
  14. pearly stars – star
  15. startakit – human eftpos machine
  16. amyl and the sniffers – got you
  17. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  18. gratts – sun circles (the sunrise groove)
  19. dz deathrays – first night fever
  20. exit plan – put down
  21. the vains – woman on the brink
  22. quirkestra – ricky rimshot
  23. the hard quartet – earth hater
  24. dom sensitive – digital random hat
  25. mermaidens – push it
  26. sacrificial larynx – no cigarette
  27. hard-ons – finder’s fee
  28. blood sucking freaks – i love playing with fire
  29. c.o.f.f.i.n – ransack blues
  30. st morris sinners – midas’ milk
  31. johnny seagull and the hot chips – close to me
  32. the mushniks – onion rings
  33. the saints – messin’ with the kid
  34. witch spit – cranky
  35. left on seen – kill bill
  36. bridget fahey and the bone rattlers – waves
