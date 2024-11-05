Simple Sounds: 2024-11-05

- you am i – good mornin’
- the twenty second sect – i’ll be your navigator
- viagra boys – in spite of ourselves
- glitoris – trump card
- molly rocket – she’s cruel
- the public servants – on leave
- the saints – river deep mountain high
- the toss – know your product
- a. swayze & the ghosts – anthropology
- heinous crimes – how long
- the double agents – side effect
- davey lane – god, i’m fucked up over you
- screamfeeder – walls come tumbling down
- confidence man – 3am (la la la)
- testeagles – turn that shit up
- dandy buzzkills – the light
- electric six – danger! high voltage (soulchild 12″ mix)
- the tullamarines – OMG
- parvyn – back to the ocean
- amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
- party dozen – piss on earth
- birds are spies – wibble
- the stress of leisure – expectation confrontation
- fontaines d.c. – starburster
- max savage – run, run, run
- sad sad tim – tree in my house
- broken waves – do you understand?
- babe rainbow – long live the wilderness
- stormy-lou – falls away
- cumgirl8 – mercy
- st. vincent – pulga
- full flower moon band – man hands
- axe & the the ivory – give it all to me
