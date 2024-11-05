Simple Sounds: 2024-11-05

November 5, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the twenty second sect – i’ll be your navigator
  3. viagra boys – in spite of ourselves
  4. glitoris – trump card
  5. molly rocket – she’s cruel
  6. the public servants – on leave
  7. the saints – river deep mountain high
  8. the toss – know your product
  9. a. swayze & the ghosts – anthropology
  10. heinous crimes – how long
  11. the double agents – side effect
  12. davey lane – god, i’m fucked up over you
  13. screamfeeder – walls come tumbling down
  14. confidence man – 3am (la la la)
  15. testeagles – turn that shit up
  16. dandy buzzkills – the light
  17. electric six – danger! high voltage (soulchild 12″ mix)
  18. the tullamarines – OMG
  19. parvyn – back to the ocean
  20. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
  21. party dozen – piss on earth
  22. birds are spies – wibble
  23. the stress of leisure – expectation confrontation
  24. fontaines d.c. – starburster
  25. max savage – run, run, run
  26. sad sad tim – tree in my house
  27. broken waves – do you understand?
  28. babe rainbow – long live the wilderness
  29. stormy-lou – falls away
  30. cumgirl8 – mercy
  31. st. vincent – pulga
  32. full flower moon band – man hands
  33. axe & the the ivory – give it all to me
