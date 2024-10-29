Simple Sounds: 2024-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. them creepy crawlies – discotheque (boogie shoes)
  3. mia dyson – i meant something to you once
  4. tia gostelow – wasting days
  5. parvyn – new game
  6. the systemaddicts – adelaide city
  7. workhorse – changing of the light
  8. dom sensitive – the second day of spring
  9. jess day – heavy heart
  10. haiku hands – kicks
  11. private wives – coyote ugly
  12. amyl and the sniffers – jerkin’
  13. swapmeet – i wish i
  14. models – i hear motion
  15. drahla – under the glass
  16. startakit – anxiety
  17. mince for vince – `julia
  18. hard-ons – i like you a lot
  19. queens of the stone age – feel good hit of the summer
  20. the super eight – standard deviation
  21. west thebarton – modern australia
  22. gut health – scripture
  23. bluebottle kiss – girl genius
  24. teen jesus and the jean teasers – girl sports
  25. confidence man – far out
  26. oil! – oil!!
  27. nick cave & the bad seeds – joy
  28. coldwave – italia ’06
  29. osees – die laughing
  30. the vains – woman on the brink
  31. floodlights – can you feel it
  32. janda king – multitasking
