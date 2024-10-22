Simple Sounds: 2024-10-22

  1. OIL! – OIL!
  2. Lithics – Escuse Generator
  3. Program – Sparks
  4. G2G – Bloodmeat
  5. Twine – Future Exhales
  6. Ultravox – Private Lives
  7. VOlcano CLeaner – the same direction
  8. Felix Mir – Concrete Jungle
  9. The Garrys – Cakewalk
  10. Little Dagger – If I Want You
  11. Fairport Convention – Matty Groves
  12. Workhorse – Changing of the Light
  13. Teenage Fanclub – The COncept
  14. Day for Caroline – Your Blue Eyes
  15. Ripple Effect Band – Waláya (radio edit)
  16. Swapmeet – I wish I
  17. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  18. The Munch – Homelife
  19. Misfits – Hybrid Moments
  20. Mortal Ambition – King of the Ring
  21. Cull the Band – Serpent’s Kiss
  22. Wex Dabbler – Quintilis
  23. Home For the Def – I Lit A Fire (Don’t Fly Near The Son)
  24. TISM – Leo’s Toltoy
  25. Parvyn – New Game
  26. Neneh CHerry – Manchild
  27. OIL! – III
  28. Lauren Flax – The Acid Flex
  29. ALexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
  30. G2G – Dirty Old Town
Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-10-22

Vanishing Point: 2024-10-22

