Simple Sounds: 2024-10-15

- you am i – good mornin’
- jonathan richman – the morning of our lives
- dom sensitive – the second day of spring
- smoked salmon – slider st
- mince for vince – the lovecats
- cumgirl8 – mercy
- press club – champagne & nikes
- dead kennedys – holiday in cambodia
- the mushniks – onion rings
- oscar the wild – roll with the punches
- the irresponsibles – burning for you
- cull the band – serpent’s kiss
- the vovos – hecate
- amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
- gut health – stiletto
- twine – sleeping dogs
- the public eye – where are you?
- axe & the ivory – give it all to me
- phoebe bridgers – nothing else matters
- ezra collective – expensive
- anna echo and the high tides – soothing burn
- barkaa – tidda freestyle
- yard act – the trench coat museum
- bad//dreems – godless
- flipper – sex bomb
- babe rainbow – long live the wilderness
- dr sure’s unusual practice – last guy at the disco
- ty segall – looking at you
- the genevieves – words
