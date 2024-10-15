Simple Sounds: 2024-10-15

Written by on October 15, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. jonathan richman – the morning of our lives
  3. dom sensitive – the second day of spring
  4. smoked salmon – slider st
  5. mince for vince – the lovecats
  6. cumgirl8 – mercy
  7. press club – champagne & nikes
  8. dead kennedys – holiday in cambodia
  9. the mushniks – onion rings
  10. oscar the wild – roll with the punches
  11. the irresponsibles – burning for you
  12. cull the band – serpent’s kiss
  13. the vovos – hecate
  14. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
  15. gut health – stiletto
  16. twine – sleeping dogs
  17. the public eye – where are you?
  18. axe & the ivory – give it all to me
  19. phoebe bridgers – nothing else matters
  20. ezra collective – expensive
  21. anna echo and the high tides – soothing burn
  22. barkaa – tidda freestyle
  23. yard act – the trench coat museum
  24. bad//dreems – godless
  25. flipper – sex bomb
  26. babe rainbow – long live the wilderness
  27. dr sure’s unusual practice – last guy at the disco
  28. ty segall – looking at you
  29. the genevieves – words
