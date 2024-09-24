Simple Sounds: 2024-09-24

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. max savage – all the money
  3. neneh cherry feat michael stipe – trout
  4. queenie – everything sucks
  5. jess day – london
  6. ripple effect band – people from maningrida
  7. birds are spies – spin
  8. nice biscuit – love that takes you up
  9. ghyti – ends meet
  10. hearts and rockets – the promise
  11. liposuction – guns blazing
  12. no basis – celery man
  13. bad//dreems – jack
  14. hepe mateh – marv’s move
  15. slowmango – floppy disko
  16. the dainty morsels – little miss green
  17. mums favourite – vodka, neat
  18. gut health – stiletto
  19. the flaming lips – the yeah yeah song
  20. tina turner – proud mary
  21. carla lippis – the witching hour
  22. molly rocket – she’s cruel
  23. sexy as shit – this is sexy
  24. beyonce’s fiances – la sing
  25. machine gun fellatio – pussy town
  26. big wett – hold up your body
  27. junk harmony – billions (vi)
  28. ricky albeck – insignificant favours
  29. lola – batshit
  30. the vains – low expectations
  31. confession tapes – same routine
