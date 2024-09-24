Simple Sounds: 2024-09-24

- you am i – good mornin’
- max savage – all the money
- neneh cherry feat michael stipe – trout
- queenie – everything sucks
- jess day – london
- ripple effect band – people from maningrida
- birds are spies – spin
- nice biscuit – love that takes you up
- ghyti – ends meet
- hearts and rockets – the promise
- liposuction – guns blazing
- no basis – celery man
- bad//dreems – jack
- hepe mateh – marv’s move
- slowmango – floppy disko
- the dainty morsels – little miss green
- mums favourite – vodka, neat
- gut health – stiletto
- the flaming lips – the yeah yeah song
- tina turner – proud mary
- carla lippis – the witching hour
- molly rocket – she’s cruel
- sexy as shit – this is sexy
- beyonce’s fiances – la sing
- machine gun fellatio – pussy town
- big wett – hold up your body
- junk harmony – billions (vi)
- ricky albeck – insignificant favours
- lola – batshit
- the vains – low expectations
- confession tapes – same routine
