Simple Sounds: 2024-09-17

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. fair maiden – coal
  3. tia gostelow ft adam newling – i remember everything
  4. lottie mcleod – expire
  5. charles jenkins – signs
  6. moaning lisa – 4am (where have you been?)
  7. ripple effect band – loving and caring
  8. birds are spies – wibble
  9. dom sensitive – flowers (original)
  10. confidence man – first class bitch (groove armada remix)
  11. peaches – i feel cream
  12. big wett – hold up your body
  13. haptics – always more (extended club remix)
  14. dune rats – solar eyes
  15. violet harlot – footy mad
  16. the irresponsibles – my love
  17. mojo dingo – baby’s got rhythm
  18. tooth – i’m losing
  19. queenie – eggshells
  20. the dagoes – treat her right
  21. twine – future exhales
  22. cull the band – serpent’s kiss
  23. cumgirl8 – ahhhh!hhhh! (i don’t wanna go)
  24. drahla – grief in phantasia
  25. gut health – stiletto
  26. madam super trash – wreck
  27. naomi keyte – emmylou
  28. big thief – born for loving you
  29. baron von doodie – colours
  30. dem mob – i’ll get by
  31. heinous crimes – politik harvey
  32. david bowie – rebel rebel
  33. bench press – personal best
  34. the irresponsibles – white noise
