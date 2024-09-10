Simple Sounds: 2024-09-10

- you am i – good mornin’
- madam super trash – wreck
- maisie – sugar for dinner
- waax – most hated girl
- quivers – screensaver
- ghyti – ends meet
- azure ray – the drinks we drank last night
- red earth blues band – dumb things
- fyoogs – road to love
- tism – ’70s football
- lola – fast life
- amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
- haiku hands x true vibenation – squat
- fugazi – 23 beats off
- mark of cain – point man
- sacrificial larynx – sin nomb
- clamor – over the news
- dom sensitive – flowers
- dem mob – i’ll get by
- emily wurramara ft lisa mitchell – see me there
- hepe mateh – marv’s move
- bridget fahey & the bone rattlers – waves
- alana jagt – stirred the dirt
- the genevieves – nothing happened
- the irresponsibles – one fine day
- party dozen – coup de gronk
- wake in fright – you deserve
- baron von doodie – something from nothing
- goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
- war room – pumpkins
- full flower moon band – man hands
- molly rocket – she’s cruel
- beyonce’s fiances – la sing
Reader's opinions