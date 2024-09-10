Simple Sounds: 2024-09-10

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. madam super trash – wreck
  3. maisie – sugar for dinner
  4. waax – most hated girl
  5. quivers – screensaver
  6. ghyti – ends meet
  7. azure ray – the drinks we drank last night
  8. red earth blues band – dumb things
  9. fyoogs – road to love
  10. tism – ’70s football
  11. lola – fast life
  12. amyl and the sniffers – chewing gum
  13. haiku hands x true vibenation – squat
  14. fugazi – 23 beats off
  15. mark of cain – point man
  16. sacrificial larynx – sin nomb
  17. clamor – over the news
  18. dom sensitive – flowers
  19. dem mob – i’ll get by
  20. emily wurramara ft lisa mitchell – see me there
  21. hepe mateh – marv’s move
  22. bridget fahey & the bone rattlers – waves
  23. alana jagt – stirred the dirt
  24. the genevieves – nothing happened
  25. the irresponsibles – one fine day
  26. party dozen – coup de gronk
  27. wake in fright – you deserve
  28. baron von doodie – something from nothing
  29. goon gremlins – jesus was a goon sack
  30. war room – pumpkins
  31. full flower moon band – man hands
  32. molly rocket – she’s cruel
  33. beyonce’s fiances – la sing
