Simple Sounds: 2024-08-27

- you am i – good mornin’
- itchy & the nits – i’m not listenin
- the u-bombs – cover of the roadrunner
- sacrificial larynx – s.a.m.
- glitoris – pole
- parvyn – free to be myself
- emily wurramara – wwgbh ft zeppelin hamilton
- adrianne lenker – once a bunch
- king stingray – cat 5 (cyclone)
- soursob bob – plenty of fish
- hello enemy – drone
- tv therapy – animal control
- jeff buckley – kanga roo
- mince for vince – the lovecats
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- the backyarders – conspiracy
- lola – fast life
- ricky albeck – insignificant favours
- the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
- jess day – softness
- quivers – pink smoke
- beccy cole & carol sturzel – mother knows best
- janis joplin – cry baby
- rob edwards – apmere
Reader's opinions