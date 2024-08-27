Simple Sounds: 2024-08-27

August 27, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. itchy & the nits – i’m not listenin
  3. the u-bombs – cover of the roadrunner
  4. sacrificial larynx – s.a.m.
  5. glitoris – pole
  6. parvyn – free to be myself
  7. emily wurramara – wwgbh ft zeppelin hamilton
  8. adrianne lenker – once a bunch
  9. king stingray – cat 5 (cyclone)
  10. soursob bob – plenty of fish
  11. hello enemy – drone
  12. tv therapy – animal control
  13. jeff buckley – kanga roo
  14. mince for vince – the lovecats
  15. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  16. the backyarders – conspiracy
  17. lola – fast life
  18. ricky albeck – insignificant favours
  19. the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
  20. jess day – softness
  21. quivers – pink smoke
  22. beccy cole & carol sturzel – mother knows best
  23. janis joplin – cry baby
  24. rob edwards – apmere
